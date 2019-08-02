Exclusive Brightburn Featurette Teases the Difference Between Nature vs. Nurture

One of the most iconic comic book storylines of all time is Superman’s origins, as he crash-landed in Kansas from another planet, with Ma and Pa Kent raising him based on their values, thus defining the character’s entire moral trajectory. Comic series like Red Son have offered interpretations of what would happen if he had landed in a different part of the world, while a movie like Brightburn depicts a super-powered kid struggling to embrace his powers and use them to the best of his abilities. Rather than fighting crime and saving the planet, however, the child uses his powers to terrifying results, with the above clip from the film’s home video release exploring the difference between nature and nurture. Brightburn hits Digital HD on August 6th and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 20th.

What if a child from another world crash-landed on Earth, but instead of becoming a hero to mankind, he proved to be something far more sinister? With Brightburn, the visionary filmmaker of Guardians of the Galaxy and Slither presents a startling, subversive take on a radical new genre: superhero horror.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film’s home video release is set to include the following special features:

3 “Quick Burns” Vignettes hosted by Actor Elizabeth Banks, Producer James Gunn & Director David Yarovesky

“Hero-Horror!” featurette: It’s not often filmmakers successfully and seamlessly combine both Horror and Superhero into a genre-bending “Hero-Horror” category. Hear from Producer James Gunn and Screenwriters Brian and Mark Gunn as we will learn the methods of their filmmaking style and their dotting of the “i”‘s and slashing of the “t”‘s storytelling process.

“Nature vs. Nurture” featurette: Hear from Actor Jackson A. Dunn, Producer James Gunn, Screenwriters Brian and Mark Gunn and understand the creative process involved in flipping the script of the traditional “Superhero” and diving into what motivates and moves our new Anti-hero, Brandon Breyer.

Filmmaker Commentary with Director David Yarovesky, DP Michael Dallatorre, and Costume Designer Autumn Steed

Few things are as popular at theaters right now than superheroes, with Brightburn being an original property that offered a terrifying twist on a familiar story. With a reported budget of only $6 million, its worldwide gross of $31 million made it a surprising success, which could ultimately land it a sequel.

Over on Instagram, producer Gunn was asked about the idea of a follow-up, to which he replied, “I think I’m tied up for the next few years with Suicide Squad and then Guardians [of the Galaxy Vol. 3], but we’re talking about the sequel.”

Grab Brightburn on Digital HD on August 6th and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 20th.

What did you think of the film? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!