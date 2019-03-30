‘Brightburn’ Fan Poster Adds An Evil Superman To The Mix

James Gunn’s new horror project Brightburn is a much darker take on the Superman origin story, so it’s fitting that artist extraordinaire BossLogic would add the Man of Steel himself to the mix. The new poster features the film’s mysterious child Brandon (played by Jackson A. Dunn) front and center as he hovers in front of the citizens of his newfound home in that creepy hood and mask, and as you can see in the image below, he’s not alone, as Henry Cavill’s Superman looks on.

You can see Cavill’s Superman in the background looking on as Brandon terrified the populace, and Superman’s eyes are also aglow, teasing the fact that he could vaporize anyone with that trademark heat vision. As we’ve seen in the trailer, Brandon has many of the same powers as Kal-El, sporting heat vision, invulnerability, super speed, super strength, and flight. That’s bad news for both his parents and the people who live in this town, as they’ll soon learn.

That’s bad enough, but imagine if there were more than one? That’s a scary thought, and you can mull that over with the poster below. “Another movie I’m super looking forward to is Brightburn, can’t wait to see this take on the genre by @jamesgunn #brightburn”

You can find the official description for Brightburn below.

“What if a child from another world crash-landed on Earth, but instead of becoming a hero to mankind, he proved to be something far more sinister? With Brightburn, the visionary filmmaker of Guardians of the Galaxy and Slither presents a startling, subversive take on a radical new genre: superhero horror.”

Brightburn is directed by David Yarovesky and is written by Mark Gunn and Brian Gunn, with James Gunn, Kenneth Huang producing while Mark Gunn, Brian Gunn, Dan Clifton, Simon Hatt, and Nic Crawley are executive producing. The film stars Elizabeth Banks, David Denman, Jackson A. Dunn, Matt Jones, and Meredith Hagner.

Brightburn hits theaters on May 27th.

