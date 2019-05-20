Brightburn’s Horrifying Final Trailer Released

There are only a couple more days until the horrifying James Gunn-produced Brightburn hits theaters, and the duo of Screen Gems and Sony are treating everyone to a final, completely insane trailer to help get everyone out to the movies this weekend. This last teaser trailer, which was exclusively released by Bloody-Disgusting on Monday morning, is one that you won’t soon forget. If anything, it’s being made abundantly clear that Brightburn is a movie aimed at completely terrifying everyone in the audience, and it looks absolutely fantastic.

You can watch the final trailer for Brightburn in the video above! Just know going in that what you’re about to see isn’t for the faint of heart.

Brightburn tells the story of a young man who came from another planet, and was taken in and raised by a married couple when they discovered him as a baby. They raised him as their own, doing everything they could to give him a good and “normal” life, but things changed as he got older. He discovered he had powers like no one else on the planet, and simultaneously, the everyone else around him struggled to understand who he was. This led to some big changes and a terrifying turn for the kid, who becomes a devastating force that can’t be contained.

The film is produced by James Gunn, who is well known for directing the Guardians of the Galaxy movies for Marvel Studios. Before his big budged turn however, Gunn was a voice in the horror genre, penning the script for the Dawn of the Dead remake and directing the cult hit Slither. Mark Gunn and Brian Gunn wrote the screenplay for Brightburn and David Yarovesky is the film’s director.

Brightburn stars Elizabeth Banks, David Denman, Jackson A. Dunn, Matt Jones, and Meredith Hagner.

Brightburn arrives in theaters on May 24th.