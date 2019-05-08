Bruce Campbell Releasing “Requiem for Ash” Edition of His Autobiography This September

This past weekend, Bruce Campbell made a cryptic post on social media, as he shared an image of himself as Ash Williams from Evil Dead while adding the caption “September,” igniting the fires of speculation about what this could mean. Having publicly retired from the role of Ash last year with the ending of Ash vs. Evil Dead, fans questioned if this could mean a return in some form, only for a fan to ask him about it at a convention appearance. The actor noted that the tease was merely in regards to a book, with a new Amazon listing confirming that a new version of his autobiography If Chins Could Kill: Confessions of a B Movie Actor would be getting a “Requiem for Ash Edition” featuring all-new stories.

The book’s Amazon listing notes, “In this updated paperback, Bruce shares brand new stories from his life since the hardcover’s publication, including a requiem of Ash and details from his European book tour.”

The autobiography was originally published back in 2002, which was then roughly a decade since Campbell had performed the role for the “final” time in Army of Darkness. Given that the role helped make him an icon in the horror genre and that we got three more seasons of the character in the Starz series, Campbell clearly has more stories to tell about his time with the character and how it impacted his life.

Despite fan excitement surrounding this tease about something on the way this fall, we don’t expect to see Campbell return to the role after officially having said goodbye to the character.

“We came up with an ending that would suffice in case it didn’t get picked up, because we knew the ratings were not stellar,” Campbell previously shared with ComicBook.com about the series finale. “We knew that there was that chance. So, as a result, I found it incredibly emotional. I had trouble getting through a couple scenes with my daughter.”

Given the number of visual effects that were required for many scenes, the series finished shooting long before the third season debuted, which was also well ahead of Campbell learning of the series concluding. The actor made sure to honor the occasion and his tenure as Ash.

“Well, I walked off set last day of shooting and I grabbed my assistant,” the actor recalled of his final scenes. “I went, ‘Get a camera. I’m going to stand right here in front of this real fireplace, and I think this might be the last picture of Ash, so let’s take it.’ So, that’s what I posted with my little retirement statement.”

The new edition of If Chins Could Kill hits shelves on September 17th.

