Ash Wields the Infinity Gauntlet in This Evil Dead and Avengers: Endgame Mashup

The idea of the Infinity Gauntlet has been gestating in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for years, though it wasn’t until last year’s Avengers: Infinity War that the weapon was finally created. When Thanos finished constructing the immensely powerful object, one snap resulted in the death of half of the living universe, the effects of which were explored in Avengers: Endgame. The latest chapter in the MCU may have been the biggest point of discussion for most pop culture fans over the weekend, with Evil Dead star Bruce Campbell taking to Twitter to show fans what it would look like if his Ash Williams had wielded the weapon.

Campbell shared an image of his character from Army of Darkness which edited the Infinity Stones onto his gauntlet while adding the caption, “Groovy Gauntlet.”

Were his character in the franchise to have wielded such a weapon, it would have made his job much easier, but with the actor officially retiring from the role at the conclusion of Ash vs. Evil Dead last year, we shouldn’t expect to ever see such a scenario. Much like we shouldn’t count on seeing Campbell wield this gauntlet, we shouldn’t expect to see the actor return to the comic book world anytime soon.

“That’s Sam Raimi all the way,” Campbell shared with ComicBook.com last summer when speaking about his cameos in the original Spider-Man trilogy. “Big blockbuster movies, whenever I see an actor get cast in one of those, I wince, because I go, ‘Oh, that poor son of a bitch is going to be in that suit for 10 years.’ If shooting schedule’s seven months of shooting, you get your one month in the Bahamas, and then you’re promoting for three months, then you go right back to the next sequel, back in that same fucking suit.’”

As if the scheduling commitments weren’t reason enough to deter him, Campbell noted that the process of shooting the film doesn’t entirely excite him.

“You’re looking at tennis balls on sticks. So, that process is actually not for me, even though Ash vs. Evil Dead was all that,” the actor admitted. “It was all marks on walls, tennis balls on sticks, the monster’s going to be here, noise over here, you know, that sort of stuff, it’s a different type of acting, and modern day actors are learning new technical skills that the old-timey actors didn’t have to learn. Acting with nothing. That’s what they’re doing now. Castle’s not even there. ‘Oh, we’re going to put a great castle behind you. It’s not there now, but it’s going to be amazing.’”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now. Campbell will debut as the host of the new Ripley’s Believe It or Not! later this summer.

