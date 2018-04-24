Bruce Campbell Confirms He Has Officially Retired From Playing Ash

Starz made the announcement last week that the fan-favorite horror series Ash vs. Evil Dead wouldn’t be returning for a Season Four, resulting in fans taking to the Internet in hopes of figuring out a way that the series could continue in another form. Despite appreciating the enthusiasm of fans seeking new homes for the series, franchise star Bruce Campbell confirmed that he had officially retired from playing Ash J. Williams.

Horror site Bloody Disgusting encouraged fans of the series to take to social media to send tweets to Netflix in hopes of showing the streaming service, which has revived multiple canceled series, that it would be a good investment to become the home of Season Four of Ash vs. Evil Dead. After witnessing these efforts, Campbell commented, “Big props to fans for the effort, but I’m retired as Ash. #timetofrysomeotherfish.”

These comments confirm the sentiments he expressed last week and a photo he posted to Twitter after news broke about the series’ future,or lack thereof.

Ash Vs Evil Dead has been the ride of a lifetime. Ash Williams was the role of a lifetime. I will always be grateful to Starz, Sam Raimi, Rob Tapert and our tireless fans for the opportunity to revisit the franchise that launched our careers. Thank you! 😎 pic.twitter.com/oNmTopS1Ab — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) April 20, 2018

The actor shared a photo of himself that was emblazoned with the words “Ash Has Left the Building” and added the caption, “Ash Vs Evil Dead has been the ride of a lifetime. Ash Williams was the role of a lifetime. I will always be grateful to Starz, Sam Raimi, Rob Tapert and our tireless fans for the opportunity to revisit the franchise that launched our careers. Thank you!”

When Campbell spoke with ComicBook.com at New York Comic Con, as seen in the video above, the actor claimed he would play Ash until he was dead, though it appears now that his comments were meant more in that no other actor would play Ash while Campbell was alive.

The actor first played Ash in 1981’s The Evil Dead and went on to reprise the role in two sequels, three seasons of Ash vs. Evil Dead, and multiple video games. Campbell broke the news earlier this year that, were the TV series to not get renewed for Season Four, he was happy to move on from the franchise.

“No, no, no. Because if they cancel it, I think Ash is done,” Campbell revealed at the Irish Film Institute when asked if he’d star in another Evil Dead film. “I have lavender on my property. I’m going to smoke weed and hang out.”

You can catch the last episode of Ash vs. Evil Dead this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on Starz.

