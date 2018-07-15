Limited Edition ‘Candyman’ Blu-ray Debuting This October

Boutique Blu-ray distributor Arrow Video is honoring an iconic slasher of the ’90s by delivering fans a limited edition release of Candyman. The distributor is based in the UK, requiring American fans to utilize a region free player to enjoy the wealth of special features. The limited edition set will hit shelves on October 29th.

When grad student Helen Lyle (Virginia Madsen) begins working on a thesis looking at urban legends, she encounters the tale of the Candyman – the vengeful spirit of a hook-handed slave, who, it is said, can be summoned by saying his name five times in the mirror. As her research leads her into the bowels of Chicago’s deprived housing projects and deeper into the Candyman’s world, Helen learns that some legends are best left alone.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The disc’s special features are as follows:

Brand new 2K restoration from a new 4k scan of the original negative, supervised and approved by writer-director Bernard Rose and director of photography Anthony B. Richmond

Exclusive packaging featuring newly commissioned artwork by Gary Pullin

6 Lobby Card reproductions

Fully illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by festival programmer Michael Blyth

Limited Edition perfect-bound booklet reproducing the original hand-painted storyboards by Bernard Rose

Brand new audio commentary with writer-director Bernard Rose and actor Tony Todd

Brand new audio commentary with Stephen Jones and Kim Newman

Be My Victim – a brand new interview with Tony Todd

It Was Always You, Helen – a brand new interview with Virginia Madsen

The Writing on the Wall: The Production Design of Candyman – a brand new interview with production designer Jane Ann Stewart

Forbidden Flesh: The Makeup FX of Candyman – brand new interviews with special makeup effects artists Bob Keen, Gary J. Tunnicliffe and Mark Coulier

A Story to Tell: Clive Barker’s “The Forbidden” – writer Douglas E. Winter on Clive Barker’s seminal Books of Blood and Candyman’s source story, “The Forbidden”

Urban Legend: Unwrapping Candyman – a critical analysis of the film with writers Tananarive Due and Steven Barnes

Theatrical Trailer

Three rarely-seen Bernard Rose short films, newly restored in HD: Looking at Alice (30 mins, 1978), A Bomb With No Name on It (3 mins, 1976), The Wreckers (5 mins)

You can pre-order your copy of Candyman on the Arrow Video website ahead of its October 29th release.

Will you be adding this film to your collection? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

[H/T Arrow Video]