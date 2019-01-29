‘Candyman’: Lakeith Stanfield Reportedly in Talks to Star in Reboot

A new Candyman is on the way and, while fans are waiting to learn whether or not Tony Todd will reprise his role as the iconic killer, a new report claims that Atlanta star Lakeith Stanfield is potentially being eyed to star. SuperBroMovies claims the actor is in the running to play the main character Anthony.

The site describes the character as “a socially pronounced artist in Chicago who researches the urban legend of Candyman. After investigating the killer’s last known whereabouts, strange killings begin to occur around Anthony.”

News of the film broke last November, with details about the project implying it would be a “spiritual sequel” to the original 1992 movie that would hopefully revive the franchise. Variety described that the new film “returns to the neighborhood where the legend began: the now-gentrified section of Chicago where the Cabrini-Green housing projects once stood.”

The original film was adapted from a story by Clive Barker. When grad student Helen Lyle (Virginia Madsen) begins working on a thesis looking at urban legends, she encounters the tale of the Candyman — the vengeful spirit of a hook-handed slave, who, it is said, can be summoned by saying his name five times in the mirror. As her research leads her into the bowels of Chicago’s deprived housing projects and deeper into the Candyman‘s world, Helen learns that some legends are best left alone.

Todd played the titular killer in three films, with the franchise stagnating after 1999’s Candyman: Day of the Dead. Given that he helped define the character’s on-screen presence, the actor hopes he’ll be involved in the new film in some capacity.

“I want to be a part of the project one way or the other,” Todd shared with Bloody Disgusting. “Of course, I’d want to be a part of it. I helped create this character. I helped bring him to life so I’m sure if Boris Karloff was asked the same thing, he would say exactly what I say. I know the character inside and out.”

The outlet also noted that Todd has yet to hear from producer Jordan Peele or director Nia DaCosta, but with the film not shooting until later this year, there’s still time for that to change.

“No, I haven’t talked to him yet but I know he’s a fan,” the actor revealed. “They’re not going to shoot until deep this year so contracts are weird. You don’t want to get into contracts too soon because then you’re locked in.”

Stay tuned for details new Candyman before it hits theaters on June 12, 2020.

