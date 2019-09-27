Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Wraps Filming on Candyman Reboot

Next year, the story of Candyman will continue for a new generation of horror fans. Producer Jordan Peele and director Nia DaCosta have teamed up to reboot the Candyman franchise with a new film, keeping the same title but acting as a sort of “spiritual sequel” to Bernard Rose’s original from 1992. The project started production in Chicago last month and now it looks as though the filming stage of the process is finally complete. Candyman has wrapped and post-production will soon begin.

Confirmation of the filming completion comes from one of the Candyman reboot’s stars, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who is best known for playing the villainous Black Manta in Aquaman. On Friday morning, Abdul-Mateen took to Twitter with a photo of himself walking away from the Candyman set, as well as a message of gratitude to the cast and crew.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Hat tip of gratitude and love to our hard working and brilliant film crew who make all the magic happen behind the curtains,” Abdul-Mateen wrote in the post. “Thank you to JORDAN PEELE and MGM for trusting me with this baby. Thank you to our director, NIA DACOSTA, for guiding me through and protecting my talent. I appreciate you. Thank you to my girl, TEYONAH PARRIS!!!! for making it fun and bringing it EVERY DAY, and to COLEMAN DOMINGO for adding your magic to the mix, as well as the rest of the cast.

“Most importantly thank you to CHICAGO and more specifically CABRINI-GREEN for hosting us and inviting us in to haunt the space for a few months. We promise to do our best to make it worth the while. Can’t wait to share this one with the world. In GRATITUDE!”

DaCosta is directing the new Candyman on a script from Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld, based on the original characters from Cliver Barker. Abdul-Mateen stars alongside Teyonah Parris, Colman Domingo, Nadia Simms, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, and Kyle Kaminsky.

“The original was a landmark film for black representation in the horror genre. Alongside Night of the Living Dead, Candyman was a major inspiration for me as a filmmaker — and to have a bold new talent like Nia at the helm of this project is truly exciting,” Peele said in a statement when the Candyman reboot was announced. “We are honored to bring the next chapter in the Candyman canon to life and eager to provide new audiences with an entry point to Clive Barker’s legend.”

Candyman is set to hit theaters on June 12, 2020.