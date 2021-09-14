Candyman Lands on VOD This Friday

After waiting more than a year from its original release date, Nia DaCosta’s Candyman finally landed in theaters last month, but for those horror fans who might not have been able to catch it in theaters, you’ll be able to witness its horrors from the comfort of your own home starting this Friday. Given the pandemic and the overall state of movie theaters, films have been made available On Demand much more quickly after their theatrical debuts, with fans typically having to wait months to check out a new horror film on a streaming service prior to movie studios modifying their plans to make sure audiences could see their offerings safely.

Over on Twitter, the film’s official account shared the news, confirming, “Candyman is On Demand Friday.”

https://twitter.com/CandymanMovie/status/1437491456248213504

The new Candyman was originally slated to hit theaters last June, before it was pushed back to September and then pushed again to October. Given how few theaters were open at the time, the film was then delayed much longer, ultimately hitting theaters a full 14 months after its initial release date.

In the new film, for as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; HBO’s Watchmen, Us) and his girlfriend, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris; If Beale Street Could Talk, The Photograph), move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials.

With Anthony’s painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini Green old-timer (Colman Domingo; HBO’s Euphoria, Assassination Nation) exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifyingly viral wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny.

Candyman is in theaters now and hits On Demand this Friday.

Will you be checking out the film On Demand? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!