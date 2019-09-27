Tony Todd Potentially Playing Candyman in New Reboot

After months of speculation of how Tony Todd could be involved in the upcoming Candyman film, Bloody Disgusting reports that the iconic horror actor is potentially reprising the role he created in the original 1992 film. When the project was initially announced, Todd’s reaction was that of disappointment, as he was seemingly oblivious to the project moving forward. As time went by, the actor claimed he was making peace with the decision, only to reveal he had been in contact with the filmmakers, ultimately claiming he would appear in the new film in some capacity. The new Candyman is set to hit theaters on June 12, 2020.

While Bloody Disgusting seems relatively confident that their sources are correct about Todd reprising the role, which he played in the three previous Candyman films, they still remained apprehensive as the film studio has yet to confirm the news. Based on their report and comments that Todd has previously made, it sounds like he could be appearing in a role that is more like a cameo than a prominent part like he earned in the original trilogy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Out of the blue I got a phone call from Jordan Peele,” Todd shared with the audience during a panel at Nickel City Con. “We’re still waiting for the contract, but the way he explained it to me was that it’s gonna be applause-worthy moments. That’s his words. No matter what happens with that, it’s gonna just put renewed attention on the original.”

The original 1992 film was adapted from a story by Clive Barker. When grad student Helen Lyle (Virginia Madsen) begins working on a thesis looking at urban legends, she encounters the tale of the Candyman — the vengeful spirit of a hook-handed slave, who, it is said, can be summoned by saying his name five times in the mirror. As her research leads her into the bowels of Chicago’s deprived housing projects and deeper into the Candyman‘s world, Helen learns that some legends are best left alone.

The new film will be directed by Nia DaCosta from a script by Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld.

“The original was a landmark film for black representation in the horror genre. Alongside Night of the Living Dead, Candyman was a major inspiration for me as a filmmaker — and to have a bold new talent like Nia at the helm of this project is truly exciting,” Peele shared in a statement when the project was announced. “We are honored to bring the next chapter in the Candyman canon to life and eager to provide new audiences with an entry point to Clive Barker’s legend.”

The new Candyman hits theaters on June 12, 2020.

Are you hoping Todd reprises his role? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!