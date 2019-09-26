Captain America Star Chris Evans Is Excited for the Quiet Place Sequel

Yesterday, John Krasinski took to Twitter to announce that A Quiet Place 2 has wrapped production. The actor is returning to direct the sequel, which will also see the return of Emily Blunt, his on and offscreen wife. Many fans were excited to learn that the horror movie sequel, which is set to be released next year, is already on track. One of the first movie’s many fans is none of than Marvel Cinematic Universe star, Chris Evans. While the actor has many of his own projects coming up, it’s clear he’s more than ready to see some more sound-seeking monsters.

“Well… that’s a wrap on #PartII See you on March 20th!,” Krasinski wrote.

“Can’t wait!!,” Evans replied.

Many people commented on the post:

“Legends supporting legends. We stan,” @RealSarahWhite wrote.

“WOW MY KINGS,” @downeysreactor added

Someone took the opportunity to request that Evans use his pull with Marvel to get Krasinski and Blunt in the Fantastic Four, and based on the comments’ likes, they definitely aren’t alone in wanting to see the couple in the MCU:

speaking of, use your power and make this happen please and thank you pic.twitter.com/LX3Mqb3dPo — 𝓪𝓁𝒾𝒶𝓈 (@itsjustanx) September 25, 2019

Krasinski co-wrote the first Quiet Place film with Bryan Woods and Scott Beck, but he took on the scripting duties by himself for the second go-round. In an interview with ComicBook.com’s Patrick Cavanaugh, Beck explained why he and Woods weren’t as involved with the sequel.

“As creators of essentially the movie and the franchise, we always have our hand in the mix,” Beck said. “But what was really funny about opening weekend last year is, it was almost immediate that the studio announced there’d be a sequel. What our reaction was, and what John’s reaction was, like, ‘I don’t know if it needs a sequel.’

“We always envisioned it collectively as a standalone film, and very much like what Bryan and I were trying to mount on the wake of A Quiet Place is actually what we consider learning the right lesson, is that there actually is space for original ideas on a big theatrical level. So the decision that Bryan and I made was we’ll be passively involved in it. And what was great was John ended up cracking an idea that he really loved and he took the ball and ran with it.”

A Quiet Place 2 hits theaters on March 20, 2020. Chris Evans can be seen next in Knives Out, which hits theaters this November 27th.