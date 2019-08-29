First Castle Rock Season 2 Teaser Confirms Premiere Date and Warns of Misery

The first teaser for the second season of Hulu‘s Castle Rock has arrived, confirming that it will premiere on October 23rd while also reminding viewers that Stephen King‘s novel Misery will be an integral component of the narrative. This information doesn’t come as a complete surprise to audiences, as Lizzy Caplan was previously confirmed to be playing Annie Wilkes, the antagonist of the King novel. While various other King properties are getting adapted into movies and TV series, Castle Rock is unique in that it borrows elements from the author’s immense library to reimagine an all-new story featuring familiar characters and settings.

The first season of the series focused on a mysterious stranger who was discovered in the basement of Shawshank Prison, whose arrival sends shockwaves through the nearby community of Castle Rock, Maine. While that season did feature a number of characters from various King stories, the narrative was almost entirely original, so the Season Two teaser mentioning Misery could mean the narrative will lean more heavily into a canonical exploration of Wilkes before the events of that novel.

One thing that fans can look forward to in the new season, at least according to director Greg Yaitanes, is a lot more tension.

“We wanted to evolve the look on a visual level, and move [more] and be with characters more,” Yaitanes shared with IndieWire. “One of the things that worked well with [Season One episode] ‘The Queen‘ was point of view. That episode had a strong point of view of character, so [we’re] bringing that into Annie’s story and giving the show […] more urgency this year, more tension. We’re taking the things that worked well in Season One and taking them up a level.”

Another exciting element of the upcoming season is that it will include references to the town Jerusalem’s Lot, made famous in King’s story Salem’s Lot, featuring a man who returned to his hometown, only to discover it had been infiltrated by vampires.

“We’re seeing more of Castle Rock than we did last year. It’s set back in the town,” Yaitanes confirmed. “We’re going back to familiar places, and [also] new places the story didn’t touch on.”

Castle Rock Season Two will premiere on Hulu on October 23rd.

Are you looking forward to the new season of the series?