‘Channel Zero’ Cancelled by SYFY After Four Seasons

Tuesday night brought some sad news for horror fans everywhere, as the acclaimed anthology series Channel Zero has been cancelled.

The series ran for four seasons on SYFY, each one telling a different horror tale based on stories from Creepypasta. Channel Zero creator Nick Antosca broke the news to fans in a long Instagram post, expressing his gratitude for everyone who had a hand in bringing the show to life.

“After 4 seasons, Channel Zero is no more at SYFY,” Antosca wrote in the post. I loved making this show and I would have loved to do more… but I can’t complain too much about doing 4 stories I loved with people who I loved working with:

“People like our writers, our actors, our extraordinary crew, the artists who contributed, our editors and post team, our composer Jeff Russo, our team and Syfy and UCP. And especially the four awesome directors, Craig Macneill, Steven Piet, Arkasha Stevenson, and Evan Katz.

“And before all that, the authors of the original creepypasta stories. Kris Straub, Brian Russell, Kerry Hammond, and Charlotte Bywater. I’m deeply grateful for this experience. Especially to everybody who watched and talked about and wrote about the show. There are stories we didn’t get to tell and creatures you didn’t get to see, but still might. Meanwhile, the first 3 seasons are currently on Shudder, and the 4th season will be soon. Enjoy.”

It seems as though Antosca is hinting at the possibility of Channel Zero being picked up elsewhere following SYFY’s cancellation. If this is the case, the most logical option would be Shudder, the horror streaming service that has helped build a bigger following for the series.

Are you disappointed by Channel Zero‘s cancellation? Do you think it will get picked back up by another network or streaming service? Let us know in the comments!