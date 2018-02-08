‘Child’s Play’ Creator Teases World War II-Era Chucky and Franchise’s Future

The Child’s Play franchise has accomplished what many other horror franchises have failed to do, which is have the series’ creator write each installment, of which there are now seven. According to creator Don Mancini, there are plenty more Chucky stories left to tell, with one of the more bizarre concepts being to send the killer doll back to World War II.

“I would love to do a World War II-era Chucky movie; I think would be awesome,” Mancini shared with Portal 13. “You know how in Raiders of the Lost Ark they say, ‘Hitler’s obsessed with the occult’? That’s the window in. It would be legitimately interesting to see Chucky in that milieu with the iconography and the archetypes of the World War II movie, he could be great.”

The filmmaker has often said that what makes the series so fascinating is that each chapter offers a spin on a familiar subgenre with Chucky being the uniting link. With voodoo rituals being the catalyst behind the killer doll’s creation, Chucky appearing in World War II doesn’t sound that far-fetched.

The good news for fans of the franchise is that, even after three decades, Mancini shows no sign of slowing down.

“I’ve been doing it for 30 years now, so I have files of different ideas and notions, and scenes, and set pieces, and characters, and situations. It’s a constantly evolving thing. I want to be ready,” Mancini promised. “Cult isn’t, I don’t think, the last we’ll see of Chucky, but again, it’s always important to me and [prducer] David [Kirschner] to find a way to reinvent it and keep it fresh. Obviously, I can’t say too much, but we’re already thinking ahead, definitely.”

Compared to other installments in the series, Cult of Chucky had a much more open ending, as the spirit of the killer inhabiting the doll managed to find its way into a human body.

“I do spend my nights thinking about, ‘Gosh, what would happen if Tiffany met Andy Barkley?’ The two disparate characters from different, far-flung parts of the franchise, what if they collide?” Mancini teased of the future. “I think about these things. I’m a fan as well. I guess it sounds silly or self-serving to say, ‘I’m a fan of my own franchise,’ but I am. I love it. I’m a fan of other franchises, too, and I think when you’re a fan that’s one of the things you do is you just muse on the characters and ‘What if in this situation…?’ and ‘What if they met this character?’ One of the reasons we’ve been able to go for this long is because we legitimately care about it. It’s not just a paycheck gig for us. This is our baby.”

Cult of Chucky is currently available on Blu-ray, DVD and VOD.

[H/T Portal 13]