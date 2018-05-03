‘Child’s Play’ Creator Still Interested in Developing Franchise Into TV Series

While horror franchises like Friday the 13th and A Nightmare on Elm Street are struggling to deliver audiences new stories, the Child’s Play franchise is alive and well, with the seventh film in the series debuting last fall. Not only have fans gotten to see the feature film adventures of the killer doll, but the voice of the villain, Brad Dourif, recently confirmed that there is still the possibility of the character coming to the small screen.

“I haven’t spoke to [series creator] Don [Mancini],” Dourif shared with Den of Geek. “My daughter [who starred in Cult of Chucky] is very close to him, they speak almost every day. She assures me that the TV series, at least, is something that there’s a lot of interest in. I don’t know if that’s gonna happen or not, but it certainly could.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

News about the series came earlier this year when Mancini spoke with Bloody Disgusting to tease the project.

The filmmaker noted that the series was “deliberately set up at end of the last movie” and the series’ “tone is dark and disturbing.” Mancini has written all seven installments of the series, having also directed the last three installments.

Mancini also hints that the tone will be even more disturbing than what has been depicted in films, possibly leaving behind some of the humor the franchise is known for.

“We plan to use Child’s Play in the title,” Mancini pointed out. “We want to definitely signal that we are going dark, darker than ever before. It’s going to be very creepy.”

Producer David Kirschner will also be involved in the series, as his relationship with Mancini dates back to the original films.

“I don’t think there’s a relationship that lasted this long,” Kirschner shared. “I’m incredibly excited about the series and to explore a world in which we’ve never done before.”

If the series never comes to fruition, we can expect to see more Chucky movies, as Dourif still finds new elements about the character that excite him.

When asked if he was still excited to play the character in sequels, Dourif replied, “Yes, yes. That’s basically because Don is always up to something different. He doesn’t do things the same so I have to adjust. This last one, I had to play several different Chuckies!”

Stay tuned for details about a Child’s Play series as they emerge.

Would you be interested in seeing the franchise become a TV series? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

[H/T Den of Geek]