‘Child’s Play’ Trailer Released Online

Get ready to play, because the first trailer for the Child’s Play remake has officially arrived.

MGM recently released the first footage from the horror film, which provides a pretty terrifying look at the latest adventure of Chucky.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new film will follow Karen (Aubrey Plaza) and Andy Barclay (Gabriel Bateman), a mother and son who become terrorized by Andy’s new “BUDDI” doll. Instead of being possessed by the spirit of a murderer, this version of the doll will be a defective model, whose programming code was hacked to increase his violent tendencies.

The cast of the film also includes Brian Tyree Henry, Tim Matheson, and Marlon Kazadi.

“Reconceiving a well-loved classic always feels like wading into tricky waters, however, Lars’ fresh vision for this film turned what could have been a challenging process into a seamless and beautiful collaboration,” MastersFX, the studio working to bring the character to life, explained in December. “MGM and Orion’s Child’s Play is not a remake or retelling but a completely new style and concept and we believe that BUDDI fits with this vision perfectly.”

Leading up to the trailer, reactions to the new reboot have been mixed, as some devout fans are happy to see their beloved franchise getting a big budget treatment that will land in theaters. Other fans, however, are worried that the film will lack many of the core narrative beats that makes the franchise so unique. Regardless of however the Child’s Play remake is received, it won’t be the only new take on Chucky for fans to take in, as a TV series based on the franchise is in the works at SYFY.

“I’ve long wanted to bring Chucky to television and SYFY is the perfect network for us,” writer Don Mancini recently shared in a statement about the series being developed. “The show will be a fresh take on the franchise, allowing us to explore Chucky’s character with a depth that is uniquely afforded by the television series format, while staying true to the original vision that has terrorized audiences for over three decades now.”

What do you think of the first trailer for Child’s Play? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Child’s Play will debut in theaters on June 21st.