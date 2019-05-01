Child’s Play Reboot Tracking for $20+ Million Opening Weekend

For more than 30 years, the Child’s Play brand has been recognizable in the world of horror, as it has gained a passionate following thanks to its depictions of the killer doll Chucky. Despite the name-brand recognition, this doesn’t directly relate to box office performance, with recent entries into the franchise settling for on-demand debuts as opposed to wide theatrical releases. A new reboot of the property is coming to theaters this summer, which aims to return the series back to its full glory, paving the way for the franchise to continue with more high-profile productions. Early estimates of the film’s opening weekend have been revealed, hinting that the film could take in more than $20 million in its opening weekend.

Box Office Pro revealed that the film is estimated to take in between $12-22 million in its opening weekend, which is more than six weeks away. Also opening the week of June 21st is Toy Story 4, which will easily take the top spot at that weekend’s box office. It’s possible that by delivering audiences an R-rated adventure full of violence and a killer doll could serve the reboot well, while it’s also possible that horror fans opt to avoid the theater that weekend altogether.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s currently unclear how the new film will fare with audiences, as the reaction to the series has been mixed up to this point. The original film explored the story of a murderer who uses a voodoo ritual to transfer his consciousness into that of a pint-sized doll, allowing him to continue his reign of terror. This new film, however, will change this origin story and will instead explore the concept of a toy whose A.I. malfunctions, allowing him to wreak havoc.

In addition to this narrative change, the new Chucky doll looks quite different from the doll depicted in other films, with iconic actor Brad Dourif being replaced as the voice of the character by Mark Hamill. Fans are disappointed that Dourif isn’t involved, though others are excited by the impressive actor lending his skills to this new incarnation.

Also landing in theaters later this year are 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, Annabelle Comes Home, and IT: Chapter Two, all of which are franchises that have earned strong followings in recent years. It’s possible that, despite long-time horror fans being familiar with Child’s Play, the name alone isn’t enough to excite a new generation of horror fans.

Child’s Play lands in theaters on June 21st.

Do you think the new reboot will perform well at the box office? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we explore Game of Thrones‘ long night, talk more Avengers: Endgame, live-action Sonic the Hedgehog, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!