You Can’t Watch These Original Goosebumps Episodes on Netflix (But They’re Streaming Free)

Viewer beware: you’re in for a scare. 30 years ago, 1995’s Goosebumps TV series put a chill into every child, tween, and teen who dared tune in to the Fox Kids channel to watch the only kids’ show scarier than Nickelodeon’s Are You Afraid of the Dark?. Based on R.L. Stine’s best-selling Scholastic book series, Goosebumps aired a total of 74 episodes over four seasons between 1995 and 1998, and the show would return from the grave with the 2023 reboot that has aired two seasons on Disney+ and Hulu.

The original Goosebumps show adapted terrifying tales like “The Haunted Mask,” “The Werewolf of Fever Swamp,” “Stay Out of the Basement,” “Say Cheese and Die!,” “One Day at HorrorLand,” and the Slappy-starring “Night of the Living Dummy.” Only some of these episodes are streaming on Netflix, which currently has just these 12 episodes from season 1:

Goosebumps Episodes on Netflix

The Haunted Mask – Part 1 The Haunted Mask – Part 2 A Night in Terror Tower – Part 1 A Night in Terror Tower – Part 2 The Werewolf of Fever Swamp – Part 1 The Werewolf of Fever Swamp – Part 2 The Haunted Mask II – Part 1 The Haunted Mask II – Part 2 Welcome to the Dead House – Part 1 Welcome to the Dead House – Part 2 The Night of the Living Dummy III – Part 1 The Night of the Living Dummy III – Part 2

Missing first season episodes include “The Cuckoo Clock of Doom,” “The Girl Who Cried Monster,” “Welcome to Camp Nightmare,” “Phantom of the Auditorium,” “Piano Lessons Can Be Murder,” “Return of the Mummy,” “My Hairiest Adventure,” “It Came from Beneath the Sink,” “Stay Out of the Basement,” and “Say Cheese and Die.”

The remaining 62 episodes aren’t on Netflix, but not to fear: free streaming service Tubi has a more complete collection of Goosebumps episodes. The ad-supported platform has full episodes from all four seasons, and many of the episodes are also available to watch for free on the official Scholastic YouTube channel (in the playlist below).

List of Goosebumps Episodes on Tubi

Goosebumps Season 1:

The Girl Who Cried Monster It Came From Beneath the Kitchen Sink The Cuckoo Clock of Doom Welcome to Camp Nightmare – Part 1 Welcome to Camp Nightmare – Part 2 Phantom of the Auditorium Piano Lessons Can Be Murder My Hairiest Adventure Stay Out of the Basement – Part 1 Stay Out of the Basement – Part 2 The Return of the Mummy Night of the Living Dummy II Say Cheese and Die

Goosebumps Season 2:

The Headless Ghost Be Careful What You Wish For Bad Hare Day You Can’t Scare Me Go Eat Worms Let’s Get Invisible Attack of the Mutant – Part 1 Attack of the Mutant – Part 2 Ghost Beach Monster Blood – Part 1 Monster Blood – Part 2 More Monster Blood Scarecrow Walks at Midnight Revenge of the Lawn Gnomes Vampire Breath Attack of the Jack-O-Lanterns How to Kill a Monster Calling All Creeps

Goosebumps Season 3:

My Best Friend Is Invisible The Blob That Ate Everyone Don’t Wake Mummy Say Cheese and Die Again Shocker on Shock Street One Day at HorrorLand – Part 1 One Day at HorrorLand – Part 2 Perfect School – Part 1 Perfect School – Part 2 An Old Story Don’t Go to Sleep The House of No Return Click Werewolf Skin – Part 1 Werewolf Skin – Part 2 Barking Ghost Strained Peas Haunted House Game Teacher’s Pet Bride of the Living Dummy Chillogy Part 1: Squeal of Fortune Chillogy Part 2: Strike Three… You’re Doomed Chillogy Part 3: Escape from Karlsville Awesome Ants

Goosebumps Season 4: