Mark Hamill Reveals First Full Look at Chucky in ‘Child’s Play’ Reboot

Mark Hamill will provide the new voice of Chucky in the upcoming Child’s Play reboot. Hamill has now revealed the first full look at the redesigned murder doll in the new film.

“He’s more than a toy… He’s your best friend!” Hamill tweeted with the photo. “Your first full look at Chucky is here. Don’t miss @ChildsPlayMovie, in theaters June 21st. #ChildsPlayMovie #TimeToPlay”

You can see Chucky below.

He’s more than a toy… He’s your best friend! Your first full look at Chucky is here. Don’t miss @ChildsPlayMovie, in theaters June 21st. 🔪🔪🔪 #ChildsPlayMovie #TimeToPlay pic.twitter.com/1x6crPIcoY — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 16, 2019

The Child’s Play reboot is being directed by Lars Kievberg from a script by Tyler Burton Smith. David Katzenberg and Seth Grahame-Smith are producing. Aaron Schmidt is executive producer.

The Child’s Play reboot will reportedly make some changes to the original franchise’s formula. Rather than leaning into a possession angle to explain Chucky’s murderous intent, the new reboot is rumored to rely more on technological explanations. The lethal doll is supposedly created after a Chinese factory worker removes its pre-programmed limitations on violence form a Buddy doll and then commits suicide.

The film’s main character, Andy, is described as “clever and quirky. Socially awkward but in an endearing way. He also has a clunky old hearing aid in his ear.” His mother, Karen, is said to be “a bit of a mess but loves her son very much. She lives in a small apartment and has a job at a superstore that sells Buddy dolls. By chance, she takes home the dysfunctional Buddy doll before it is returned to the factory, as she can’t afford a birthday gift for her son.”

Here’s the synopsis for the film: “Child’s Play follows a mother named Karen who gives her son Andy a toy doll, Chucky, though both aren’t aware of its evil nature.” The reboot starsAubrey Plaza, Gabriel Bateman, Brian Tyree Henry, Tim Matheson.

What do you think of the new Chucky? The Child’s Play reboot opens in theaters on June 21st.

