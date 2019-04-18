‘Child’s Play’ Reboot Gets New Poster and Trailer Teaser

The original Child’s Play landed in theaters in 1988, delivering audiences a terrifying tale of a murderer who uses a voodoo ritual to inject his soul into that of a pint-sized doll to continue his murderous ways. The film was such a success that it inspired six sequels, delivering a healthy dose of chaos and comedy as the sadistic Charles Lee Ray, going by the nickname “Chucky,” amassed a huge body count. A new iteration of the tale is on the way in the form of a reboot, which makes some slight tweaks to the core concept. Ahead of a new trailer, IGN has an exclusive tease of the trailer, which you can see on their site, as well as a new poster, seen below.

Child’s Play follows a mother (Aubrey Plaza) who gives her son (Mike and Gabriel Bateman) a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature. The film was directed by Lars Klevberg.

Response to the reboot has been mixed from fans, as some support the idea of a major studio delivering viewers a bigger-budget entry into the series with top talent. Other fans, however, are disappointed that original writer Don Mancini, original producer David Kirschner, and original actor Brad Dourif are focusing their efforts on a TV series, with this reboot potentially taking attention away from their continuation of the series.

“MGM retained the rights to the first movie, so they’re rebooting that,” Mancini pointed out to the Post Mortem Podcast. “They asked David Kirschner and I if we wanted to be executive producers. We said no thank you, because we have our ongoing thriving business with Chucky. Obviously my feelings were hurt. Ya know, I had just done two movies… forgive me if I sound defensive, [they] were both at 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Even though they didn’t get theatrical releases, they were well regarded. And I did create the character and nurture the franchise for three fucking decades.”

“So when someone says, ‘Oh yeah, we would love to have your name on the film’… it was hard not to feel like I was being patronized. They just wanted our approval. Which I strenuously denied them,” Mancini admitted. “I hesitate to say too much about it because I don’t want to sound like I’m belly-aching too much. But the producers of that movie are the producers of IT. How would they feel if there was some legal loophole that allowed David Kirschner and I to swoop in and make our own IT movie with our own version of Pennywise and say, ‘Hey guys, we would love to put your names on it,’? I imagine they wouldn’t like it. That’s how I feel.”

The new Child’s Play lands in theaters on June 21st.

