‘Child’s Play’ Viral Ad Teases More Advanced Version of Chucky Doll

Horror fans are gearing up for the first trailer for the Child’s Play reboot to drop this week, and Orion Pictures is already starting to ramp up the PR buzz for the film, by putting out a new viral video set in the world of the new Child’s Play.

As you can see in the video above, this viral video features the “Kaslan Corporation” and its CEO Henry Kaslan, who uses this “promotional video” as a way of teasing the company’s newest product line, the Buddi Doll. According to Kaslan, the new version of Buddi doll:

“We set out to develop the greatest and most interactive toy on the market, but in doing so, we created something far more special. Every child is important to us, and every child deserves a companion – a friend, who will never let you down. It’s my great honor to introduce you to our most innovative product to date: Buddi. He’s more than a toy: he’s your best friend.”

This new version of Child’s Play will be distinguishing itself from the previous series, in a big way. There’s mounting evidence that the original film’s angle of a serial killer using voodoo to preserve his life force in the body of a doll will be completely thrown out; in its place, it seems like we’ll get a storyline about a doll that uses advanced tech (A.I.?), only to have one of those dolls malfunction and become sentient – and then murderous. That’s unconfirmed, of course, but it’s the very theme that seems to be running all through this viral video teaser.

The film’s visual effects were done by MastersFX, whose head, Todd Masters has previously teased the following:

“Reconceiving a well-loved classic always feels like wading into tricky waters, however, Lars’ fresh vision for this film turned what could have been a challenging process into a seamless and beautiful collaboration,” Masters explained. “MGM and Orion’s Child’s Play is not a remake or retelling but a completely new style and concept and we believe that BUDDI fits with this vision perfectly.”

With kids now playing with more advanced technologies like interactive toys and digital tablets at young ages, the notion that one of those toys could somehow turn on a child and do harm is something that will give almost any modern parent pause. It will also freak out anyone currently living in a houshold with one of those interactive toys, which sometimes randomly activate and talk on their own.

That said: if you want to get your classic voodoo serial killer version of Chucky, the upcoming Child’s Play TV series will continue that storyline.

Child’s Play (2019) hits theaters on June 21st.

