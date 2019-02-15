‘Toy Story’ Meets ‘Child’s Play’ in This Hilarious Mash-up Trailer

New chapters in the Child’s Play and Toy Story franchises will be debuting in theaters on June 21st, with YouTube’s Trailer Blend honoring the films that both feature toys coming to life with the hilarious trailer above. The edit uses the audio from the Child’s Play teaser with footage from various entries in the Toy Story series to imagine a horrifying animated film featuring Woody coming to life to wreak havoc.

While most Toy Story fans are excited to see a new chapter in the series, the reaction to the upcoming Child’s Play reboot has been more mixed.

The original film saw murderer Charles Lee Ray (Brad Dourif) using his final moments to perform a voodoo ritual that transferred his spirit into that of a Good Guy doll, which was then purchased as a Christmas gift. The killer continued his reign of terror in his pint-sized plastic body, scoring a massive body count over the series of seven films. The upcoming reboot will be dropping the voodoo element entirely and will focus on a doll whose artificial intelligence malfunctions, resulting in violent events.

In addition to fans being frustrated with this drastically different perspective of the concept, Don Mancini, who has written all films in the franchise, is continuing the franchise he created in the form of a TV series on SYFY, potentially putting the two properties in competition with one another.

“MGM retained the rights to the first movie, so they’re rebooting that,” Mancini previously shared with the Post Mortem Podcast. “They asked David Kirschner and I if we wanted to be executive producers. We said no thank you, because we have our ongoing thriving business with Chucky. Obviously my feelings were hurt. Ya know, I had just done two movies… forgive me if I sound defensive, [they] were both at 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Even though they didn’t get theatrical releases, they were well regarded. And I did create the character and nurture the franchise for three f-cking decades.”

He added, “I hesitate to say too much about it because I don’t want to sound like I’m belly-aching too much. But the producers of that movie are the producers of IT. How would they feel if there was some legal loophole that allowed David Kirschner and I to swoop in and make our own IT movie with our own version of Pennywise and say, ‘Hey guys, we would love to put your names on it,’? I imagine they wouldn’t like it. That’s how I feel.”

Fans can check out both Child’s Play and Toy Story 4 when they land in theaters on June 21st.

