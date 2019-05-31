Chucky Asks If You’re Having Fun in New Child’s Play TV Spot

In the original Child’s Play, a murderer is fatally wounded by the police and uses his final moments to transfer his spirit into the body of a pint-sized doll, allowing him to continue to his reign of terror. The upcoming reboot of the film makes some twists to that original narrative, yet looks to be continuing the tradition of delivering audiences an unassuming killer in the toy Chucky. In the new TV spot above, audiences can get another glimpse of the terror the toy will cause when his mayhem is unleashed in the film. Child’s Play lands in theaters on June 21st.

Child’s Play follows a mother (Aubrey Plaza) who gives her son (Mike and Gabriel Bateman) a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature. The film was directed by Lars Klevberg.

Actor Brad Dourif has voiced the killer doll in all seven installments in the series, though with this new film being a reboot, the role was adopted by Mark Hamill. Dourif’s performance is what helped the character become so popular, which sets the bar quite high for Hamill, though given his impressive career, we’re sure Hamill is happy to accept the challenge.

Rather than exploring the idea of a voodoo ritual giving a doll otherworldly powers, the new film will be slightly more grounded in reality, as it will instead focus on the dangers of malfunctioning artificial intelligence. Producer Seth Grahame-Smith previously revealed what audiences could expect from this new approach.

“We sort of lean into more of the AI/Kaslan story and hint at a Chucky that is driven by something different than he is in the original series, when he’s Charles Lee Ray and he’s just a truly psychopathic killer in the body of a doll,” Grahame-Smith shared with CinemaBlend. “[Also, there is] the mother/son story, the emotional component of the movie, which I feel like the movie really delivers. And then above all that, just the intensity, the gore, the fact that the movie is rated R, that it really does go there when it goes there. I think the movie looks big, is much bigger than a lot of movies that are our size – very affordable movie, we are. But we had big ambitions. Those are, I’d say, the primary things we’re going for.”

