Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Announces Three New Cast Members for Part 3

happy solstice, witches! we have the perfect gift for you…❄️welcome Sam Corlett, Jonathan Whitesell and Skye Marshall to our coven for part 3 🖤 pic.twitter.com/Uox4ziLDzC — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@sabrinanetflix) December 19, 2019

Fans only have a few more weeks to go before Part Three of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina debuts on Netflix, with the series’ official Twitter account confirming that Sam Corlett, Jonathan Whitesell, and Skye Marshall have all joined the cast of the series. A large component of what has earned the series a passionate following since its debut is the charismatic performers and their various relationships and, while it’s unclear exactly how these new additions will factor into the ensemble, we trust that creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa would only be expanding the series with good reason. Part Three of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina lands on Netflix on January 24, 2020.

Part Three finds Sabrina reeling from the harrowing events of Part Two. Though she defeated her father Lucifer, the Dark Lord remains trapped within the human prison of her beloved boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch. Sabrina can’t live with herself, knowing that Nick made the ultimate sacrifice and is suffering, burning in Hell under Madam Satan’s watchful eye. So with an assist from her mortal friends, ‘The Fright Club’ (consisting of Harvey, Rosalind, and Theo), Sabrina makes it her mission to free him from eternal damnation and bring him back into her arms. However, the Dark Lord’s unseating has sent shockwaves through the realms—and, with no one on the throne, Sabrina must assume the title of ‘Queen’ to defend it against a challenger, the handsome Prince of Hell Caliban. Meanwhile, in Greendale, a mysterious carnival rolls into town, bringing with it a threat to the Spellmans and the coven: A tribe of pagans looking to resurrect an ancient evil…

These newly-announced cast members join regular series stars Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Ross Lynch, Gavin Leatherwood, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Lachlan Watson, Michelle Gomez, Richard Coyle, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen, and Lachlan Watson.

The series has never shied away from leaning into darker elements than the TV adaptation of the character from the ’90s, with Aguirre-Sacasa previously confirming that the new episodes could be the darkest, and most fun, yet.

“I think it’s safe to say that we are going to Hell, yes,” Aguirre-Sacasa revealed to TheWrap at a Television Critics Association press event. “We’re going to Hell. It’s very fun. It’s very fun. It’s dangerous, but it’s really fun.”

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part Three premieres on Netflix on January 24, 2020.

