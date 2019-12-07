Netflix Reveals Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 Teaser and Release Date

Part 2 of Netflix‘s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was a harrowing one for Sabrina Spellman. Not only did the young witch discover that her real father was the Dark Lord himself but defeating him came at the cost of her boyfriend, Nick. Now, it looks like Sabrina and her friends will be making a trip into Hell to rescue Nick and they won’t have to wait too much longer for that dark, strange trip. Netflix has released a teaser for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 and revealed its release date: January 24, 2020.

The teaser is a brief one and features a red-cloaked Sabrina emerging from shadows while a spookily disembodied voice says “Welcome to Hell” before the release date flashes on the screen. It’s not much, but it definitely sets a spooky tone and it’s one that will no doubt excite fans who have been eager to see where things will go in Part 3. You can check out the video above.

Last month it was announced that Gavin Leatherwood, who plays the classmate-turned-love-interest of Sabrina’s (Kiernan Shipka) had been promoted to series regular for Part 3 and Part 4 of the series. Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed earlier this year that even with Part 3 heading into Hell on a rescue mission for Nick, it would be one that is “very fun”.

“I think it’s safe to say that we are going to Hell, yes,” Aguirre-Sacasa said. “We’re going to Hell. It’s very fun. It’s very fun. It’s dangerous, but it’s really fun.”

You can checkout the synopsis for Part 3 below.

Part Three finds Sabrina reeling from the harrowing events of Part Two. Though she defeated her father Lucifer, the Dark Lord remains trapped within the human prison of her beloved boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch. Sabrina can’t live with herself, knowing that Nick made the ultimate sacrifice and is suffering, burning in Hell under Madam Satan’s watchful eye. So with an assist from her mortal friends, “The Fright Club” (consisting of Harvey, Rosalind, and Theo), Sabrina makes it her mission to free him from eternal damnation and bring him back into her arms. However, the Dark Lord’s unseating has sent shockwaves through the realms—and, with no one on the throne, Sabrina must assume the title of “Queen” to defend it against a challenger, the handsome Prince of Hell Caliban. Meanwhile, in Greendale, a mysterious carnival rolls into town, bringing with it a threat to the Spellmans and the coven: A tribe of pagans looking to resurrect an ancient evil…

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 will hit Netflix on January 24, 2020. Part 4 is currently in production. Parts 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Netflix.

