New Horror Film with A Near Perfect Score is Taking Over HBO Max

A new indie horror film is taking HBO Max by storm, grabbing the #1 spot on the Top 10 Streaming list and earning a near-perfect score with critics on Rotten Tomatoes—which is no small feat for a modern horror movie. But fans and critics alike agree that it’s a fresh addition to a genre that’s been feeling more than a little stale lately, relying on tried and true genre tropes to bring a lush, terrifying story to life.

Eye for an Eye debuted in theaters back in June of 2025, and stars Whitney Peak (Hocus Pocus 2), Finn Bennett (A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms), and Golda Rosheuvel (Bridgerton). The story centers around a young woman named Anna, who is mourning the sudden death of her parents. Moving from New York to a small Florida town to live with the grandmother she’s never met, who has a dark past of her own, Anna realizes how isolated she truly is. Striking up a shallow friendship with two local kids, she unwittingly becomes complicit in their shocking act of violence against a younger child. Afterwards, Anna finds herself ensnared by a figure that calls himself Mr. Sandman—the violent ghost of a tortured child who now haunts bullies’ dreams before feasting on their eyeballs when they wake up again. Now, Anna must right her wrongs before becoming a victim of his curse.

Eye for an Eye Leaves Critics Thoroughly Impressed

As Anna falls deeper into her search for connection and community to ease the pain of her loss, the themes of grief, guilt, and mourning become the backbone of Eye for an Eye—all familiar to fans of horror. C.H Newell of Father, Son, Holy Gore rated the film 3 out of 5 stars, saying “Eye for an Eye deals with the haunting ramifications of hatred, and the transformative potential in admitting one’s guilt.” For these reasons alone, it feels like a timely film, showcasing inspiration from its predecessors such as Nightmare on Elm Street, Whatever Happened to Baby Jane, and Dreamscape, while putting its own mark on horror as a whole.

“Eye for an Eye is a solid entry to the ‘guilty need to pay the price’ canon of the genre, relishing in its sensory atmosphere, and the loneliness that comes with mourning and pain,” says critic Shelagh Rowan-Legg of Screen Anarchy. It’s not redefining the genre at all; instead, it uses everything that fans have come to love about horror to tell a story that feels familiar yet unique at the same time, using our own desire for connection against us as the terror builds.

One of those rare indie gems, Eye for an Eye brings so much to the table: powerhouse performances, a taut script that makes good on its promises, and themes that bring their own unique sense of horror to our screens. It seems that it’s more than earned it’s 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

