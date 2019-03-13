‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Season 2 Gets New Poster

New episodes of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will be hitting Netflix next month, which the service is referring to as “Part Two” instead of “Season Two.” Despite the episodes hitting the service in a manner of weeks, the platform has yet to release a trailer, instead offering us the below poster to build anticipation. Check out the poster below before the new episodes debut on April 5th.

The distinction of these new episodes being referred to as “Part Two” would seemingly imply that it serves more as a continuation of the first episodes, with Part Three and Part Four previously confirmed. With the first episodes debuting less than six months ago, the various parts will likely come together as a more cohesive final product as opposed to seeing large time jumps in between “parts.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.

“I loved the first half of the first season. I think the second half is even more ambitious. It’s a little sexier, it’s a little scarier,” creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa shared last December with The Wrap. “I’m just really excited for people to see it. Lots of romance, lots of horror. It’s really good. I’m really excited about it.”

Not only will fans get new episodes, but a prequel novel, Season of the Witch, will hit shelves this summer. In the novel, “It’s the summer before her sixteenth birthday, and Sabrina Spellman knows her world is about to change. She’s always studied magic and spells with her aunts, Hilda and Zelda. But she’s also lived a normal mortal life — attending Baxter High, hanging out with her friends Susie and Roz, and going to the movies with her boyfriend, Harvey Kinkle.

“Now time is running out on her every day, normal world, and leaving behind Roz and Susie and Harvey is a lot harder than she thought it would be. Especially because Sabrina isn’t sure how Harvey feels about her. Her cousin Ambrose suggests performing a spell to discover Harvey’s true feelings. But when a mysterious wood spirit interferes, the spell backfires… in a big way.

“Sabrina has always been attracted to the power of being a witch. But now she can’t help wondering if that power is leading her down the wrong path. Will she choose to forsake the path of light and follow the path of night? Our exclusive prequel novel will reveal a side of Sabrina not seen on the new NETFLIX show. What choice will Sabrina make… and will it be the right one?”

Check out the new episodes of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on April 5th. Season of the Witch hits shelves on July 9th.

Are you looking forward to the new episodes? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Aladdin trailer, how the new Joker looks in the Harley Quinn show, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!