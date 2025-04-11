5 Questions We Have After Yellowjackets Season 3

Season 3 of Yellowjackets explores the teenage cast’s descent into madness as they try to rebuild their lives in the forest, supposedly blessed by the Wilderness spirits. In the present timeline, the survivors’ peace is shattered once again after proof of their evil deeds reemerges, threatening them all with death or prison. The season does a good job tying up loose ends, and it’s clear the creative team is cleaning up the narrative and preparing the groundwork for Yellowjackets to end. Now that Season 3 is fully available, it’s time to discuss how the series is closer than ever to its conclusion.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Yellowjackets Season 3, Episode 10

In the past timeline, the survivors finally contact the outside world, and it will be just a matter of days before they are rescued. Meanwhile, the Yellowjackets have split for good on the present timeline, with everyone ready to jump at each other’s jugulars. Despite the Season 3 finale solving some of the show’s most enduring mysteries, such as the identity of Pit Girl, Season 4 of Yellowjackets still has to address some massive lingering questions.

What Happened to Akilah in Yellowjackets Season 3?

In the final episode of Season 3 of Yellowjackets, Akilah (Nia Sondaya) confronts Lottie (Courtney Eaton) in the cave, revealing she no longer believes in the Wilderness. Akilah’s breaking point comes after Lottie convinces her to poison all the farm animals to send a grim message to the other survivors. Lottie wanted to ensure that Akilah’s supposed vision came true, proving that “It” is real. However, as a consequence, Akilah not only loses her faith but also becomes convinced that Lottie is delusional and responsible for the team’s dire situation.

The last we see of Akilah, she’s holding a stone, intending to smash Lottie’s head. We don’t know what happens next, but Lottie returns alone to the camp. Given the commotion caused by the hunting ritual, it’s understandable the Yellowjackets didn’t notice Akilah was missing. However, Season 4 of Yellowjackets must show what happened during Lottie and Akilah’s fateful encounter.

How Will Hannah Die?

In the third season of Yellowjackets, Shauna’s (Melanie Lynskey) life is turned upside down after she receives a mysterious tape with evidence of the girls’ awful actions in the wilderness. As the series explains, the tape was recorded by frog biologist Hannah (Ashley Sutton), who stumbles upon the team as they eat Coach Ben Scott (Steven Krueger) in one of their twisted cannibalistic ceremonies. Melissa (Hilary Swank) sends the tape to Shauna to get rid of the guilt she carried for decades after Hannah’s passing in the woods.

By the end of Season 3 of Yellowjackets, Teen Melissa (Jenna Burgess) and Hannah are starting to forge their relationship. Yet, Teen Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) has already contacted the rescuers to come and find the girls in the woods. That means in Season 4 of Yellowjackets, Hannah has to ask Melissa to retrieve her tape and send it to her daughter before being murdered by the girls. Since Melissa feels guilty about Hannah’s passing, her demise was probably brutal, and we can’t wait to know how exactly it happened.

Where Is Adult Melissa?

After Shauna breaks into Melissa’s home, wrongly convinced the tape is a threat, the happy life she was living with Hannah’s daughter is destroyed. To escape the wrath of Shauna, Melissa first closes her fireplace’s air exit, poisoning everyone with deadly fumes. Then, she kills Van (Lauren Ambrose) while the other Yellowjackets survivors are still recovering. Melissa is in the wind, knowing that Shauna has ruined her marriage and relationship with her daughter. So, it’s fair to assume she’ll be back for revenge. Hopefully, Season 4 of Yellowjackets will explain where Melissa has run to and what she plans to do next.

Will Jeff and Callie Escape Shauna in Yellowjackets Season 4?

Season 3 of Yellowjackets reveals Callie (Sarah Desjardins) killed Lottie (Simone Kessell). After being dragged into the Yellowjackets drama by her dysfunctional mother, Callie is thrust into a path of violence and bottled rage. When Lottie tries to convince Callie that she is a child of the Wilderness and destined to surpass her mother’s brutality, Callie snaps and pushes Lottie, who falls from a flight of stairs and dies. It’s an accident that reveals how Shauna has been slowly poisoning her family with all her drama.

Once he learns the truth, Jeff (Warren Kole) runs away with Callie. He wants to create some distance from Shauna to protect his daughter from her dark influence. It’s a noble gesture that proves why Jeff is a much better parent than Shauna, as he genuinely puts her safety above everything else. However, being a vindictive narcissist, Shauna will probably chase Jeff and Callie. In the following season, Yellowjackets should explain if Jeff and Callie can have a happy ending despite Shauna constantly welcoming chaos into their lives.

Which Taissa Wants to Kill Shauna?

In the Season 3 finale, Taissa (Tawny Cypress) realizes Shauna is to blame for all the worst things that happened to the survivors in the present timeline. Shauna’s misplacing her diaries leads Jeff to discover the truth about the wilderness, setting in motion the events that led to Natalie’s (Juliette Lewis) death. Plus, as Taissa puts it, if Shauna had not chased Melissa for no reason, Van would still have been alive. In Taissa’s eyes, Shauna is just too far gone, and she will keep killing and hurting everyone until she’s the last Yellowjacket standing. Misty (Christina Ricci) agrees with Taissa, and they join forces to stop Shauna once and for all.

Taissa and Misty will fight Shauna to death in Season 4 of Yellowjackets. Yet, we don’t know which Taissa wants Shauna’s death. Season 3 revealed that the Dark Taissa has taken over the body. However, Van’s daring rescue of Taissa allows her to confront her darker self and reclaim her body. With Van’s passing, Taissa is willing to embrace the darkness within her to end Shauna. But does that mean she is letting Dark Taissa take the wheel? Or will the two personalities fuse into one stronger woman? Season 4 of Yellowjackets has to better explain what’s happening inside Taissa’s mind.

