WWE Icon Chris Jericho Joins New Kevin Smith Horror Movie

WWE Superstar Chris Jericho is already a rock star and podcast host, and now he’s getting into the horror movie business as well.

Kevin Smith has announced that he’s enlisted Jericho into the cast of his upcoming horror anthology movie Killroy Was Here.

“Presenting The Gator Chaser – a nasty-ass South Florida streamer played by Chris Jericho!” Smith writes, introducing Jericho on Facebook. “I’ve been shooting a horror anthology called Killroy Was Here with the kids of Ringling College, Digital Caviar and Semkhor Productions for about a year now. Over the course of three trips to Sarasota, we’ve been making a modern-day Creepshow kinda flick with 70% of the crew being students so filled with raw talent, their pure passion for film and ability to find fixes to production problems makes up for any deficit of experience.”

Smith reveals that Jericho also did some behind-the-camera work on Killroy Was Here.

“Every crew member wears multiple hats on a low budget film – so last night when Jericho got to set, I asked the master podcaster and WWE icon to not only act but also operate the camera for himself in his scene as well! When presented with this info, did the Fozzy frontman show trepidation? No way: homey goes with the flow and not only CRUSHES his character and dialogue but shoots a damn spooky scene as well! That’s the kind of actor or actress you need on an indie film: a partner who’ll not only carry their end of the bargain but also help elevate the entire production as well! And even when this pic was taken at 4 in the morning, Chris was all energetic – and mind you, he just got back from Europe the night before. I’ve been wanting to work with the man since we guested on each other’s podcasts and I was delighted to discover an actor I’ll cast forever now! Because film IS Jericho!”

You can see that 4 a.m. snapshot below.

This isn’t Jericho’s first film work. He appeared in the movies Android Apocalypse in 2003, Albino Farm in 2009, and MacGruber in 2010.

Killroy Was Here isn’t the only project Kevin Smith has in the works. Smith has been teasing that he’s working on his biggest project ever with the biggest intellectual property he’s ever worked with. He’s also returning to direct an episode of Supergirl‘s fourth season. He would also really like to make Clerks 3, but that seems unlikely to happen at this point.

