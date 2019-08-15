Happy Death Day Director Offers an Update on His Upcoming Blumhouse Project

Horror fans were given a surprising success in 2017 with Happy Death Day, a PG-13 slasher that blended traditional horror elements with a Groundhog Day scenario of a girl endlessly reliving her own murder. The film took in more than $125 million on a reported budget of $5 million and scored 72 percent positive reviews according to aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. Director Christopher Landon was tapped to write and direct a sequel, this year’s Happy Death Day 2U. Earlier this month, Landon was confirmed to be working with Blumhouse Productions for a new film, igniting speculation about what that could be. While Landon is keeping a tight lid on the project, he teased his excitement for the endeavor.

“I can’t get into specifics at all, which I would love nothing more than to do,” Landon shared with ComicBook.com. “But I can say that, this is so vague, but I am so excited to go make this movie. It’s one of those movies that you sort of go, ‘Wait, why hasn’t that been done before?’ That’s really been the line that we’ve gotten the most when the script has gone out, as we’ve been casting and getting our crew assembled. That’s been the thing I’ve heard over and over again. ‘Wait, wait, they haven’t done this yet?’ And I’m like, ‘Nope.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

He continued, “So it’s really cool. It’s a really fun movie. I hope people love it. I’m very excited to work with [producer] Jason [Blum] again. It’s a really good home for a filmmaker. I get to really do what I want to do and that’s rare in this business. I’m excited. There will be more details coming soon. I know that. I feel like at some point Universal is going to make some kind of an announcement, I just can’t say anything yet.”

While these comments still largely leave audiences in the dark about what to expect, they do seem to shoot down some of the theories that have been floating around about the production.

One theory was that the project was secretly a sequel to Happy Death Day 2U, which Landon himself debunked earlier this month. Landon and Blum have both regularly expressed their love of the Scream franchise, leading to speculation that this project could be a sequel or reboot of that series, though Landon’s comments about earning surprising reactions to the notion of the premise seemingly refute the notion that it would merely be a new entry into a familiar series.

Given the ambitious nature of Happy Death Day 2U, which added sci-fi elements of parallel dimensions to the slasher subgenre, fans can likely expect that same ambitious to be on display in the upcoming project.

Stay tuned for details on the new film.

What do you make of the filmmaker’s remarks? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

Image courtesy of Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images