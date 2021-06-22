Chucky: Jennifer Tilly Shares BTS Look at Her Child's Play Return

✖

Production on the Chucky TV series is underway and returning cast member Jennifer Tilly has offered a tease of her fan-favorite character's triumphant return. The actress took to Instagram to post a camera test from the series, showing off her new look for the show. Tilly isn't the only familiar face that will be back for the TV show with Brad Dourif back as the titular killer doll, having played the part in all seven of the mainline Chucky films that preceded the series. Dourif's real-life daughter Fiona Dourif will also reprise her part from the sequel movies Curse of Chucky and Cult of Chucky along with original Child's Play star Alex Vincent returning to the role Andy.

As Chucky fans many recall, Tilly first appeared in the series as Tiffany, the human love interest to Chucky that later also inhabited a doll's body, in Bride of Chucky. To make things even more meta, Tilly appeared as herself in Seed of Chucky and was targeted by Tiffany who transfered her soul from the body into Tilly (so Tilly is playing Tiffany who is inside Tilly's body). Though absent from 2014's Curse of Chucky, Tilly returned both in-person and in doll form as Tiffany at the end of Cult of Chucky, setting the stage for the upcoming TV series.

Simply titled Chucky, the TV show will both carry over the thirty year continuity that series creator Don Mancini has crafted across the movies while also telling an all-new story that has been developed for newcomers and casual fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Tilly (@jennifertilly)

"It’s so important to give Chucky new weapons, new strategies, and new targets, new goals," Mancini previously said in an interview. "Chucky has a different goal in the TV show than he’s ever had before and it’s specifically something that is designed to evoke something that’s going on in the zeitgeist today."

The cast for the Chucky TV series also includes actress Christine Elise McCarthy, who took on the part of Andy's foster sister Kyle in Child's Play 2, plus newcomers Devon Sawa (Final Destination), Lexa Doig (Arrow), and Zackary Arthur (Transparent), Teo Briones (Ratched), Bjorgvin Arnarson (PEN 15), and Alyvia Alyn Lind (The Young and the Restless) as the series' "four young leads."

The official description for the Chucky TV series reads: "After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies and allies from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster."

Chucky will premiere this Fall on SYFY and USA Network.