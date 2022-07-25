Chucky Season 2 Trailer Released

Chucky is gearing up to return this Fall with Season 2 of the series, and now fans have gotten the first look at what to expect with a new trailer for the coming episodes! Following the Child's Play feature film franchise rebooting the classic horror villain for fans on the big screen, Chucky got a whole new kind of revival with a new series that introduced a new take on the classic. This new series somehow threaded not only many of the older stories from the previous films, but also kicked off a whole new story that brought in new faces that fans will now see taking on whole new problems with Season 2.

The first season of the series also surprised fans with how deftly it managed a balance between its horror and comedy for the TV screen in general, and it's sparked all kinds of wonder as to what could be coming to the series next. Now fans have gotten our idea with the first trailer for Chucky Season 2 that teases that the titular Chucky will be tearing his way through a Catholic School next. Given all the chaos from that first season, it's certainly an exciting prospect. You can check out the new trailer for Season 2 below:

Chucky Season 2 premieres on October 5th on both SYFY and USA Network much like the first season of the series. Returning for the new season are the main stars Zackary Arthur as Jack Wheeler, Björgvin Arnarson as Devon Evans, Alyvia Alyn Lind as Lexy Cross, Barbara Alyn Woods as Mayor Michelle Cross, Alex Vincent as Andy Barclay, Christine Elise as Kyle, Jennifer Tilly as Tiffany, and Brad Dourif as the voice of Chucky. Curiously returning is Devon Sawa (who fans saw two versions of him taken out of the series in the first season) as a new character seen in the trailer alongside Lara Jean Chorosteki.

If you wanted to catch up with the first season before the new episodes hit, you can now find Chucky streaming with Peacock. The series is teased as such, "After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos." How do you like the first real trailer for Chucky Season 2? What did you think of the first season of the series? What are you hoping to see in the new series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!