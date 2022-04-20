Chucky Season 2 Production Officially Underway

One of the more unexpected hits in the world of horror in 2021 was the debut season of Chucky, which continued the adventures of the murderous doll from the Child’s Play franchise, with TheWrap confirming today that production on the sophomore season has officially begun. The outlet also confirmed that stars Brad Dourif, Jennifer Tilly, and Fiona Dourif will all also be returning, along with a number of other performers from the first season. While an actual premiere date has yet to be unveiled, the timing of the production start could allow the second season to premiere just in time for Halloween.

Other returning cast members include Zackary Arthur as Jack Wheeler, Björgvin Arnarson as Devon Evans, Alyvia Alyn Lind as Lexy Cross, Alex Vincent as Andy Barclay, Christine Elise as Kyle, and Barbara Alyn Woods as Mayor Michelle Cross.

“We’re thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with Chucky,” creator Don Mancini shared in a statement when the series was renewed. “Many thanks to our partners at USA, SYFY, and UCP for their incredible support and guidance bringing Chucky to the small screen, bigger than ever. And to the fans, Chucky sends his still-undying thanks, and a message: ‘This isn’t over, not by a long shot. You better watch your backs in 2022!’”

While fans are surely excited that figures from the first season will be making a comeback, Mancini previously teased that more characters from the franchise’s history could be making appearances.

“Once you get into your fourth decade in a franchise, it’s trying to forge ahead into unseen, unexplored territory. And the idea of multiple Chucky dolls always appealed to me,” Mancini explained to Bloody Disgusting last year. “First, of course, just as a visual, it’s irresistible, but then conceptually, there are so many things you can do with it. I can’t talk too much about that because I don’t want to spoil fun coming in season two, but insofar as it impacted what we’ve already done in season one. Yeah, it was important that they not have a hive mind because I think it’s more interesting to do this and, again, turn Brad on subtle variations of the Chucky persona. On a lot of fronts, that’s something we were doing a lot of in this season of Chucky, which is dissecting the persona of Chucky and the persona of Charles Lee Ray.”

