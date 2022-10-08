Chucky Star Jennifer Tilly Says She "Tricked" Bound Co-Stars to Appear in Series

As previously confirmed, Chucky season two will bring a very meta-storyline to the series with Jennifer Tilly's co-stars from Bound, Gina Gershon and Joe Pantoliano, set to appear in one of the new episodes. The trio previously appeared together in the Wachowskis' 1996 feature film and will reunite in the TV spinoff of the long-running slasher series. Speaking during the show's New York Comic Con panel this weekend, Tilly teased the return of her co-stars in the series and joked that she tricked them both into appearing in the show's fourth episode.

"In episode four, we do an homage to Bound," Tilly said (H/T Entertainment Weekly). "Don Mancini has always been fascinated with Bound, and there's sort of a Bound reference in a lot of the films. Like, the end of Cult of Chucky, when I kiss Nica (Fiona Dourif), and we drive off into the horizon in a red truck, that directly emulates the ending of Bound. So Don said to me, 'Do you think Gina and Joey would want to guest star on Chucky?' And I was like, 'I'll make a phone call.' So I made a phone call. Of course, both of them balked. [But] when I told Gina that Joey was going to do it, then Gina wanted to do it too because the two of them are so competitive, they squabble like cats and dogs, and they just want to be doing what the other person is doing."

"We're thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with Chucky," series creator Don Mancini said in a statement when the new season was confirmed. "Many thanks to our partners at USA, Syfy and UCP for their incredible support and guidance bringing Chucky to the small screen, bigger than ever. And to the fans, Chucky sends his still-undying thanks, and a message: 'This isn't over, not by a long shot. You better watch your backs in 2022!'"

In the show's penultimate episode it revealed that part of Chucky's plan in the series was amassing an army of Good Guy Dolls, in the end giving him more than 70+ Chucky dolls which he was possessing at one time. The show's season finale ended with the promise of all these Chuckys being distributed around the country, the full plan for the Army of Chuckys not entirely clear, but they're coming, and they're not alone either.

The entire first season of Chucky is now streaming on Peacock. New episodes of Chucky air Wednesday at 9 PM ET on SYFY and USA Network.