CinemaSins Tackles Scream 4 Just in Time For the New Movie

This week, fans will get to see the first new installment in the Scream franchise in more than a decade. But before Scream (the name of the fifth movie) hits theaters tomorrow, the popular YouTube series CinemaSins dive into Scream 4, the 2011 sequel that is widely regarded as the series’ low point. While the Scream franchise is awash in meta-commentary about the nature of the horror film industry, Scream 4 took it to the next level, getting so tongue-in-cheek that fans mostly balked at the proceedings. CinemaSins agrees, and that makes for a pretty fun video.

The star-studded Scream 4 was the first new installment in nearly a decade at the time of its release — the same place we now find ourselves in with Scream (2022).

The good news? The new Scream isn’t that bad. It’s also not great, but according to Patrick Cavanaugh’s ComicBook.com review of the film, “While the film does manage to walk the line of paying respects to its predecessors and not feeling beholden to outdated tropes, it’s still bogged down by the restraints of its title and the entire slasher subgenre and offers little more than a brutal series of mysterious murders. For some, this will be more than enough and all they expect out of such an endeavor, yet for those who hoped Scream could bring as much to the tiresome formula as the original film, you’ll likely be left wanting more. However, as a love letter to Craven and the impact he left on the genre throughout his career, it is both literally and spiritually for Wes, which is well worth the price of admission for Ghostface fanatics.”

You can check out the official synopsis for Scream below.

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past.

Scream is set to hit theaters on January 14, 2022.