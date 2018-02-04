‘Cloverfield Station’ Trailer Super Bowl: What We Know

Tonight’s Super Bowl is set to give fans trailers for a wide array of film and television properties, and it looks like the highly-anticipated Cloverfield 3 could be among them.

The film, which is rumored to be called God Particle or Cloverfield Station, will reportedly be among the new trailers unveiled at this year’s Super Bowl. At the moment, it’s unknown exactly how long the teaser trailer will be, or what exactly it will unveil, but it’s a long time coming for fans of the Cloverfield franchise.

While the specific details of Cloverfield 3‘s plot remain a mystery, initial marketing gave the following description.

“A team of astronauts aboard an international space station find themselves alone after a scientific experiment involving a particle accelerator makes the Earth vanish. When a space shuttle appears, the space station crew must fight for survival following their horrible discovery.”

The film’s cast features an ensemble of genre fan favorites, including Captain America: Civil War‘s Daniel Bruhl, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2‘s Elizabeth Debicki, A Wrinkle in Time‘s Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Gotham‘s Donal Logue, and David Oyelowo. Rounding out the cast are Aksel Hennie, Chris O’Dowd, John Ortiz, and Zhang Ziyi.

The third Cloverfield film initially began filming in 2016, and has been teased for fans of the franchise for almost as long. Speculation about the film began with the release of 10 Cloverfield Lane, when the film’s viral marketing included an Easter egg tied to the International Space Station.

In addition to more details about the film’s plot, a Cloverfield 3 trailer will let fans know exactly how the film is being distributed. Recent rumors have suggested that the film will end up being under the Netflix banner, something that would certainly be confirmed with a Super Bowl TV spot.

For those who are eagerly anticipating Cloverfield 3‘s trailer (in addition to some other space-set movies), tuning in to today’s Super Bowl is probably a safe bet. ComicBook.com will provide any updates on Cloverfield 3‘s trailer as they come about.

Cloverfield 3 (or God Particle or Cloverfield Station) is set to be released on April 20th.