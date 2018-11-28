‘The Cloverfield Paradox’ Getting Blu-ray Release With Special Features

The Cloverfield Paradox debuted earlier this year and, unlike many other of Netflix’s original films, will be getting a Blu-ray release on February 5, 2019, which brings along with it special features exploring the development of the film.

Per press release, “The third film in producer J.J. Abrams’ thrilling Cloverfield franchise, The Cloverfield Paradox follows a group of scientists orbiting Earth on the brink of a devastating energy war. They prepare to test a device that could provide unlimited power…or trap them in a terrifying alternate reality. The film features a sensational international cast including Daniel Brühl (Captain America: Civil War), Elizabeth Debicki (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), Aksel Hennie (Hercules), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (A Wrinkle in Time), Chris O’Dowd (Get Shorty), John Ortiz (Silver Linings Playbook), David Oyelowo (Selma), and Ziyi Zhang (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon).

“The Cloverfield Paradox Blu-ray and DVD each include a making-of documentary that delves into the inspiration for the story and how the film went from concept and design to completion. The discs also include interviews with the cast as they reflect on the experience of bringing the sci-fi thriller to life.”

Featurettes include Things Are Not as They Appear: The Making of The Cloverfield Paradox and Shepard Team: The Cast. The bonus features include nearly 25 minutes of never-before-seen content.

Given the success of the first two Cloverfield films, expectations were high for this third installment in the franchise, ultimately leading to many fans being disappointed by the final product. It’s possible that the bonus features could help clarify some of the issues that fans had with the film and offer an inside look at what did and didn’t work in the sci-fi thriller.

One point of contention is that the connections to other films in the series felt forced, with producer Abrams having previously admitted the film began shooting without figuring out how it would factor into the overall franchise.

“Originally, it was written by Oren Uziel, who wrote a draft that was its own thing, and was around for a while,” Abrams pointed out during a Facebook Live session earlier this year. “We started to think, ‘What are ways that this might fit into the world?’ But when we started shooting the movie, it was still something we were thinking about. Because the idea for the Cloverfield series was not so much that it be this narrative throughline, but more that they be these really fun sort of thrill rides. Like, if you imagine an amusement park, that’s a Cloverfield amusement park, and every ride has a different purpose, but they all connect in some way or another.”

The Cloverfield Paradox will also be released in a three-film set which includes the first two films.

Stay tuned for details on the future of the Cloverfield franchise.

