SDCC 2024: Hellboy: The Crooked Man Release Date Surprisingly Soon

The latest Hellboy movie could be coming out much sooner than thought. In the short marketing cycle for Hellboy: The Crooked Man so far, fans of Big Red have only gotten a teaser of the upcoming horror flick. A release date for the picture has yet to be officially announced, although filmmaker Brian Taylor does have a general idea of when it’s being released, and it may be surprising how soon the film could see release.

“September, I think. I don’t have an exact date,” Taylor told Collider during Saturday’s San Diego Comic-Con festivities. Should September be accurate, that means Millenium and Ketchup Entertainment have just two months to market the movie, a tall order if the producers hope to see the movie enter theaters.

What’s Hellboy: The Crooked Man about?

SDCC has scheduled a Hellboy: The Crooked Man first look panel for late Saturday night, meaning a release date could potentially be announced then. It’s possible the film’s distribution plans could also be announced so fans will know if it’s a theatrical play, or they can expect to see it on streaming. Whatever the case, Hellboy creator Mike Mignola has said the film is the closest comic adaptation of the character yet.

“His intention is to make a horror movie, so that’ll be nice. That’ll be interesting,” Mignola told Variety last year. “I read the new draft of the screenplay yesterday, and yes, it is definitely R. It’s the first Hellboy script that I read and I went, ‘Oh, it’s a horror movie,’ which is what I wanted. Taylor does not have a reputation as a horror movie director. But, so far, we’ve had two horror movie directors make Hellboy movies and we’ve never gotten a horror movie.”

He added, “For years, we’ve been saying, if you’re going to make a Hellboy movie, make it small. And the perfect story to do that with is my personal favorite, ‘The Crooked Man.’ I think it’s one of the best things I’ve ever written. It’s beautifully illustrated by Richard Corben, and it’s a solid story that doesn’t involve a million different characters. Everybody actually agreed from the very beginning, ‘Yes, we want to do that one.’ Budget-wise, it’s good because it’s a lower budget kind of a story. It’s not the Hellboy origin. It’s not Hellboy saving the world. It’s not huge. It’s a subtle, dark, little folk horror story.”

Hellboy: The Crooked Man stars Jack Kesy in the titular role. Jefferson White, Adeline Rudolph, Joseph Marcell, Leah McNamara, Hannah Margetson, and Martin Bassindale will also star. Hellboy: The Crooked Man is produced by Millennium Films, and is set to be released by Ketchup Entertainment. Bryan Taylor, Mignola, and Christopher Golden co-wrote the script.

Hellboy: The Crooked Man is set for release later this year. Stay tuned to ComicBook for the latest Comic-Con news throughout the rest of the weekend!