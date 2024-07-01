Hellboy: The Crooked Man Trailer Debuts First Look at Jack Kesy's Hero in Action

Millennium Films has released the first trailer for Hellboy: The Crooked Man, the fourth feature film to star Mike Mignola's Hellboy and the first since 2019's Hellboy, which bombed at the box office and didn't fare much better with critics. The new movie stars Jack Kesy, now the third person to play the role after Ron Perlman and David Harbour. Based on the acclaimed comic book story of the same name, The Crooked Man is set in the 1950s and sees Hellboy step out of big cities and into a rural setting where some of the horror elements of the movie will presumably hit differently.

In addition to Kesy and Adeline Rudolph, who plays his handler, Hellboy: The Crooked Man also stars Jefferson White (Yellowstone) as Tom Ferrel, Leah McNamara as Effie Kolb, Joseph Marcell as Reverend Watts, Hannah Margetson as Cora Fisher, and Martin Bassindale as the Crooked Man. EW debuted the trailer.

"We went on a long soul-searching expedition to find the right Hellboy, and we knew that this Hellboy was gonna be a very moody, very kind of dark and creepy movie," producer Les Weldon previously told Collider about finding the right actor for the role. "There's no gloss, nothing like that. And Jack, look, I had worked with Jack before, as had other guys in our company, and we sort of came to the same conclusion that that sort of personality he has was gonna work really nicely for that film."

What Is Hellboy: The Crooked Man About?

In Hellboy: The Crooked Man, stranded in 1950s rural Appalachia, Hellboy and a rookie BPRD agent discover a small community haunted by witches, led by the Crooked Man, a local devil with a troubling connection to Hellboy's past. Hellboy: The Crooked Man stars Jack Kesy in the titular role. Jefferson White, Adeline Rudolph, Joseph Marcell, Leah McNamara, Hannah Margetson, and Martin Bassindale will also star. Hellboy: The Crooked Man is produced by Millennium Films, and is set to be released by Ketchup Entertainment. Taylor, Mignola, and Christopher Golden co-wrote the script.

Hellboy: The Crooked Man is expected to be released later this year.