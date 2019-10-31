Courteney Cox Cuts New Bangs In Tribute To Scream 3

Cougar Town star Courteney Cox took to Instagram this Halloween season to defend the honor of Gale Weathers, the character she played in the Scream franchise. Specifically, she said that she did not think the “infamous” bangs she wore as Weathers in Scream 3 were all that bad — and then set out to prove it by cutting her own bangs herself, on video, with what appeared to be a pair of fabric scissors. Luckily for all involved, this happened in a post, rather than her Instagram story, so you can check Cox’s impromptu homage to one of her most famous roles out below.

Of course, this is an homage to a slasher movie, so she is met by an unexpected interruption. The consequence is that, yes, she cut her hair into bangs but they weren’t quite as high up the forehead as the ones from Scream 3.

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram Happy Halloween! 🎃👻🖤 A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial) on Oct 31, 2019 at 9:46am PDT

Beginning in 1996, the Scream franchise turned out three movies and earned about $500 million by 2000. The franchise was meta, a little funny, and carried over multiple likable characters from installment to installment. In 2011, a fourth installment brought the franchise back, but failed to capture the magic of the first three and made less than $100 million. The death of franchise creator Wes Craven in 2015 seemingly closed the book on the franchise, although nothing ever stays buried long in the world of horror, or blockbuster film franchises. Rumors of a revival have been making the rounds since early 2017, with Blumhouse almost always involved in some way, either because they were interested or because every horror franchise they touch turns to gold or both. A recent tweet from a Blumhouse exec indicated that they are not currently involved in any such plans.

The troubled franchise made its way to TV in 2015, first on MTV and later on VH1. The series was done as a horror anthology without using the Ghostface killer who haunted the feature films at all. The long-delayed third season changed all of that. That season, called Scream: Resurrection, ran on VH1 in July.

The first Scream film had definite comic elements to it, but the horror was always present. By the time the third film rolled around, the balance had tipped more in the direction of humor. In fact, indie film icons Jay and Silent Bob made a cameo appearance in the film. You can get the Scream series on DVD, Blu-ray, and streaming video on demand services now.