Killer Alligator Movie Crawl Rated R for “Bloody Creature Violence”

Delivering audiences a horror movie where the focus is a massive killer animal is a difficult task, as you ultimately have to determine whether you want the film to be a straightforward thriller or if you want to lean into the absurdity of the situation and deliver audiences a humorous adventure. This summer’s Crawl looks to fall into the former category, with the first trailer embracing the terrifying power of alligators when a father and daughter become trapped in their own home. Seemingly making good on that promise, the upcoming film has scored an R rating due to the violent subject matter that will be depicted on screen.

Bloody Disgusting reports that the MPAA has given Crawl an R rating for “bloody creature violence, and brief language.” As seen in the trailer above, it’s easy to understand how the film could earn that rating.

In the film, “When a massive hurricane hits her Florida hometown, Haley (Kaya Scodelario) ignores evacuation orders to search for her missing father (Barry Pepper). Finding him gravely injured in the crawl space of their family home, the two become trapped by quickly encroaching floodwaters. As time runs out to escape the strengthening storm, Haley and her father discover that the rising water level is the least of their fears.”

The film comes from director Alexandre Aja, who is no stranger to creature features, having previously helmed Piranha 3D. That film leaned far more heavily into the bizarre premise of prehistoric fish that emerged after an earthquake, causing mayhem in nearby bodies of water full of spring breakers.

The French director’s breakout film was 2003’s High Tension, which opened the door for him to make a number of American movies. In addition to Piranha 3D, which was a loose remake of the 1978 Piranha, Aja went on to direct remakes like The Hills Have Eyes and Mirrors, as well as the adaptation of Joe Hill’s novel Horns. The upcoming film is one of his only projects not based on a previously released story.

Sam Raimi serves as one of the producers on the film, whose Evil Dead films are seminal examples of blending horror with humor. The filmmaker has recently produced horror films like Don’t Breathe, Poltergeist, and the upcoming Grudge reboot.

Crawl lands in theaters on July 12th.

