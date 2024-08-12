Creature From the Black Lagoon Remake Has James Wan in Talks

The Creature may soon return again. Monday, it was revealed James Wan is in talks to reboot Creature From the Black Lagoon, one of the most popular monsters in Universal’s horror pantheon. According to THR’s original report, Wan—the director of The Conjuring and Aquaman—is in early talks to reboot the 1954 classic. It’s said Wan will also work with a writer on the film’s script, although one has yet to be hired.

Should talks cement Wan in the director’s chair, the feature will be the first for the director after he merged his Atomic Monster banner with Blumhouse to create one mega horror production house. Wan would also produce the feature alongside Atomic Monster’s Michael Clear and Judson Scott.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The original Creature From the Black Lagoon franchise consisted of three movies: Creature From the Black Lagoon (1954), Revenge of the Creature (1955), and The Creature Walks Among Us (1956). Since then, there have been multiple attempts at bringing the character back to the silver screen, with Hollywood heavyweights like John Landis, John Carpenter, and Ivan Reitman attached at various points throughout the year. The character was also set to be a part of Universal’s short-lived Dark Universe.

Most recently, the Creature has been featured as the main character in its own comic series from Robert Kirkman’s Skybound Entertainment.

“Dan Watters and Ram V are two of the most exciting writers in comics, and to be able to turn them loose with longtime Skybound creators Matthew Roberts and Dave Stewart has been an absolute treat,” Skybound editorial director Alex Antone said in a press release announcing the title. “And while James & Martin’s Dracula was an adaptation of the original film, Creature is a brand-new story featuring beloved Gill-Man.”

Creature From the Black Lagoon (1954) can be rented or purchased from wherever movies are sold. The remake has yet to set a release date.