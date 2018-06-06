Rob Zombie Interested in Developing ‘Creature From the Black Lagoon’ Remake

UPDATE: Rob Zombie has taken to Instagram to clarify his remarks to HDNet last fall. The filmmaker claimed, “I am not interested in developing this project. I think I said it could be a cool remake. That’s it.” Zombie previously directed a remake of Halloween, though he shared he isn’t actively attempting to develop a Creature from the Black Lagoon remake, yet of all the classic monster movies, Creature would be the most appealing to him.

While Universal Pictures’ Dark Universe franchise of monster movie reboots might have hit a lull, filmmaker Rob Zombie is still interested in tackling one of its most memorable creations. During an HDNet interview, the director revealed that he’d most be interested in crafting a remake of Creature from the Black Lagoon.

“One thing I always thought was possible was to remake the Creature from the Black Lagoon. Because the creature itself, in that phenomenal suit they constructed, could be exactly the same,” Zombie shared. “So I think Creature from the Black Lagoon could be a cool one.”

In the original 1954 film, an expedition into the Amazon results in the discovery of a prehistoric creature which poses a threat to not only their research, but also their lives.

The possibility of a remake of Creature from the Black Lagoon would have seemed far more likely a year ago than it is currently, with not only the status of the Dark Universe making a remake seem unlikely but also the surprise success of Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water taking prominence in the world of monster movies.

Last year’s The Mummy was meant to kick off multiple reboots of the Universal Monsters, though that film’s financial and critical disappointment seems to have put an end to the entire shared universe. Bride of Frankenstein and The Invisible Man both had cast and crew attached, yet last fall the studio released a statement putting the entire universe on hiatus until they could rethink their approaches to the various properties.

In del Toro’s 2017 film, a humanoid aquatic creature was captured by the government while a custodian developed a romantic relationship with it, ultimately working to free the beast. The film’s setting and narrative served as an homage to classic monster movies, with many audiences even considering the film to be an unauthorized sequel to the 1954 sci-fi adventure.

The film went on to earn Best Picture at the Academy Awards, which would make a reboot of the original Creature feel like a cash-in on The Shape of Water‘s success.

Zombie recently wrapped filming on Three From Hell, a sequel to The Devil’s Rejects, and teased that he wouldn’t finish editing the horror film until next year.

Whatever Zombie’s next cinematic endeavor might be, fans will have to wait quite some time for that project to come to fruition.

Stay tuned for details on the Dark Universe.

