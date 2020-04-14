Creepshow Gets an AMC Premiere Date

In February, it was announced that Shudder’s Creepshow would air on AMC, with the first season of the popular horror anthology series set to debut on the network ahead of the digital launch of its second season. While the coronavirus pandemic prompted an indefinite halt on the second season’s production last month, the first season’s AMC debut is still going forward. AMC has set a May 4 premiere date for Creepshow‘s first season. The network will air two back-to-back episodes on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT from that May 4 date through May 18.

Creepshow is inspired by the George Romero-directed and Stephen King-written 1982 film of the same. What makes the television series unique as compared to the film is that the series enlists various writers and directors for each segment. The first season, which debuted on Shudder last fall, saw stories from not just King but his son Joe Hill, Paul Dini, Stephen Langford and more while showrunner Greg Nicotero as among those directing episodes.

“Creepshow is very much a passion project for me because of my association with George,” Nicotero said last year. “I became involved in it because I had read a short story that was written by Craig Engler, who happens to be an executive at Shudder. I love this story that I wanted to option, and then the next thing I know, they’re like, ‘Oh well, we’re in the process of trying to secure the rights for Creepshow.’ And I was like, ‘Wait, my Creepshow? Like, what are you talking about?’”

“They said, ‘Well, we need a creative person behind it, what do you think?’ And I was like, ‘I’m in, without a doubt,’” he added. “I had a deal with [Shudder owner] AMC, so it was a no-brainer that we could shepherd Creepshow into AMC and Shudder, partly through my deal. And the next thing I knew, I was the showrunner on Creepshow.”

When it comes to details on the second season of Creepshow, those are few and with the shutdown will likely remain scant for some time, but one thing that fans can expect, both from the first season and the eventual second, is that those involved have great passion for the source material.

“I needed all these amazingly talented people because they’re part of the essence of what Creepshow is,” Nicotero noted last summer of season one. “I like the idea that you can watch the first Creepshow [movie], and the comic book closes at the end… and then you could watch episode one of our show, and it’s like opening a new comic book.”

He added, “It’s not a reboot, it’s not a retelling. George [Romero] and Steve [King] were so ahead of their time, because of their love for EC Comics. The shit that I love, it’s the same stuff that we all love. It’s Jaws, and Dawn of the Dead, and Salem’s Lot. The stuff that I could watch or read a hundred times. And now we have Creepshow — it comes, for me, from a place of love. I love this stuff so much. We’re all here for the same reason, and I’m grateful for the fans that support this.”

The first season of Creepshow will make its AMC debut on Monday, May 4. Stay tuned for details on season two of the series.