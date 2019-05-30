Creepshow Series Adds David Arquette, Tricia Helfer, and Dana Gould With Tom Savini to Direct

The first Creepshow film holds a special place in horror, as it brought together some of the genre’s most burgeoning creators and an impressive cast to deliver a throwback adventure that honored horror stories released by EC Comics. The movie was directed by George Romero, written by Stephen King, and featured special effects from Tom Savini, while actors like Ted Danson, Leslie Nielsen, and Adrienne Barbeau starred in the various vignettes. A new Creepshow TV series is coming to the streaming service Shudder later this year, which just added David Arquette, Tricia Helfer, and Dana Gould as stars, and confirmed that Savini would return to the franchise to direct an episode, per Deadline.

“There wouldn’t be a Creepshow without Tom Savini,” showrunner Greg Nicotero shared in a statement. “His mark on the horror industry and unflinching approach to special effects make-up did more for the genre than anything since the invention of fake blood. Tom has always been a visionary and his love of cinema and making movies is felt in every frame of his episode. I’m honored to have my friend as a big part of the team.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of Savini’s breakout opportunities was crafting the gruesome special effects for Romero’s Dawn of the Dead, going on to craft all manner of carnage for films like The Burning, Maniac, and Friday the 13th. In addition to delivering the original Creepshow its makeup effects, Savini also had a small on-screen role.

“Having done all the creepy, monstrous, gory effects in the original movie, I am indescribably overjoyed to come full circle now directing an episode of this Creepshow series,” Savini shared.

Arquette will star in “Times Is Tough in Musky Holler,” which the outlet described, “Leaders who once controlled a town through fear and intimidation get a taste of their own medicine.” Helfer stars in “Lydia Layne’s Better Half,” which is described, “A powerful woman denies a promotion to her protégée and lover but fails to anticipate the fallout.” Gould joins “Skincrawlers,” which is described, “A man considers a miraculous new treatment for weight loss that turns out to have unexpected complications.”

“Part of what makes Creepshow fun is getting a chance to work with some terrific actors who also love the genre,” Nicotero noted. “It adds that level of excitement when we get to share our collective love for horror in this fashion. David and I have worked together before and Dana Gould might be my equal in terms of all things horror. Then bring Tricia into the mix and Creepshow just shines. Getting to watch her exude power, grace and intensity in a story I wrote can’t be matched.”

Stay tuned for details on the debut of Creepshow on Shudder.

Do these additions have you excited for the new series? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!