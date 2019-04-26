Critters Attack! Gets a Trailer and Release Date

Thanks in large part to the success of Gremlins, the ’80s saw a number of genre films debut which delivered creepy creatures and an absurdly humorous premise. One of these films was 1986’s Critters, starring Dee Wallace and M. Emmett Walsh. Critters depicted the adventures of cute and cuddly aliens with sharp teeth as they attempted to evade intergalactic bounty hunters. While the film might not have earned the same success as Gremlins, it inspired more sequels, with the upcoming Critters Attack! marking the fifth film in the franchise. Check out the film’s trailer above before it debuts on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD on July 23rd.

“Dee Wallace (E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial), who starred in the original Critters as Helen Brown, will sink her teeth into the franchise for a second time in the mysterious role of Aunt Dee. Inspired by the film series from the ’80s and ’90s, Critters follows 20-year-old Drea (Tashiana Washington), who reluctantly takes a job babysitting for a professor of a college she hopes to attend. Struggling to entertain the professor’s children Trissy (Ava Preston) and Jake (Jack Fulton), along with her own little brother Phillip (Jaeden Noel), Drea takes them on a hike, unaware that mysterious alien critters have crash-landed and started devouring every living thing they encounter.

“While being tracked by the ravenous critters, Drea and the kids encounter an adorable, seemingly harmless female critter named Bianca, an exiled royal fleeing the critter race. As the critters converge on the college campus, Drea and the kids, who are now inextricably linked to Bianca, rush to head them off. Will Drea discover her inner badass, and will it be enough to stop the critter onslaught? And is the critter princess as innocent as she seems?”

The home video release will include the following bonus features:

Engineering Gore: Designing Critters featurette

Critters: An Out-of-this-World Experience featurette

The Critter Ball featurette

Scene Specific Commentary with Director Bobby Miller and a Critter

Interestingly, the franchise has earned more attention in recent months than it has in quite some time. The series Critters: A New Binge debuted on streaming service Shudder earlier this year while director of last year’s Halloween sequel David Gordon Green shared in a Reddit AMA that he was interested in developing a new entry into that franchise.

Check out Critters Attack! when it debuts on July 23rd.

