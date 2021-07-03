Cthulhu Trends After Insane Ocean Fire Footage Goes Viral

Praise be to Lord Cthulhu. Friday afternoon, a video of an oil fire in the Gulf of Mexico went mega-viral across social media, sending people into a panic about the arrival of the Elder Gods. The bizarre video has people thinking we're about to meet the arrival of either Godzilla or HP Lovecraft's Cthulhu, both water-based kaiju with a penchant for destruction.

In reality, the "Eye of Fire" started after an underwater pipeline burst. The pipeline connects to Ku Maloob Zaap, an oil development west of the Yucatan peninsula owned by Pemex, a state-owned oil company. Due to oil surfacing from the burst pipe, the first made it appear as if the water itself was on fire, although it was the oil that was burning.

Pemex has since told Reuters the first has been put out after five-hour firefight. Regardless, Cthulhu has become a massive trend online as people await his arrival — keep scrolling to see what people are saying.