Cthulhu Trends After Insane Ocean Fire Footage Goes Viral
Praise be to Lord Cthulhu. Friday afternoon, a video of an oil fire in the Gulf of Mexico went mega-viral across social media, sending people into a panic about the arrival of the Elder Gods. The bizarre video has people thinking we're about to meet the arrival of either Godzilla or HP Lovecraft's Cthulhu, both water-based kaiju with a penchant for destruction.
In reality, the "Eye of Fire" started after an underwater pipeline burst. The pipeline connects to Ku Maloob Zaap, an oil development west of the Yucatan peninsula owned by Pemex, a state-owned oil company. Due to oil surfacing from the burst pipe, the first made it appear as if the water itself was on fire, although it was the oil that was burning.
Pemex has since told Reuters the first has been put out after five-hour firefight. Regardless, Cthulhu has become a massive trend online as people await his arrival — keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
RIP Us
cthulhu trending does not bode well for the fate of the earth pic.twitter.com/qKxuRJxvEJ— jazon (@jazonandes) July 2, 2021
Yeah Sure Buddy
These mfs are summoning Cthulhu and telling us it’s a gas line.
Yeah sure buddy https://t.co/v6ZwSGQp4W— Chairman Wabbit🐰📦🥣 (@ChairmanWabbit) July 2, 2021
omg
Me watching Cthulhu and Godzilla duke it out in the Gulf of Mexico like pic.twitter.com/NU1XLwEbnx— carrie (@carries_town) July 2, 2021
Y'all Aren't Slick
I know Cthulhu and Godzilla when I see them y’all aren’t slick https://t.co/kAXxxxShrL— 𝘿𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙣🔮💪🏽 (@devinhaunted) July 2, 2021
Excuse Me
Me when I check why Gulf of Mexico. Godzilla and Cthulhu are trending pic.twitter.com/4QgWglpCE4— cesar (@jebaiting) July 3, 2021
Cthulhu Waits Dreaming
They say there is a pipeline fire in the Gulf of Mexico.
Personally, I'd like to believe Cthulhu has awoken.
“In his house at R’lyeh dead Cthulhu waits dreaming.” pic.twitter.com/RaTbQnVv1G— Thomas McVicar (@ThomasMcVicar1) July 2, 2021
South Park Did It First
This LITERALLY happened in a South Park episode. BP ended up waking up Cthulhu, and now it's happening for real. pic.twitter.com/L5C38MqjcT— Masterge77 (@Masterge77) July 3, 2021