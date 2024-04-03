Cuckoo: Watch the Freaky Trailer for the Hunter Schafer-Starring Horror Movie

Horror fans who have been checking out the Sydney Sweeney-starring Immaculate since its release last month were treated to the trailer for the disturbing new movie Cuckoo, with Neon today releasing that trailer online. Much like its first teaser trailer, the film looks at least somewhat familiar to longtime horror fans while also offering a glimpse of something much more ambitious, bizarre, and unsettling. Given that, in addition to Immaculate, Neon has offered up experiences like Infinity Pool and Titane, all of which have pushed boundaries in provocative and unexpected ways, their upcoming release will likely follow a similar brand of terror. You can check out the full trailer for Cuckoo below before it lands in theaters on August 9th.

Cuckoo is described by Neon, "Reluctantly, 17-year-old Gretchen (Hunter Schafer) leaves her American home to live with her father, who has just moved into a resort in the German Alps with his new family. Arriving at their future residence, they are greeted by Mr. König, her father's boss, who takes an inexplicable interest in Gretchen's mute half-sister Alma. Something doesn't seem right in this tranquil vacation paradise. Gretchen is plagued by strange noises and bloody visions until she discovers a shocking secret that also concerns her own family."

Also starring in the film are Dan Stevens (The Guest), Jessica Henwick (Underwater), Marton Csókás (Freelance), Greta Fernández (Santo), and Jan Bluthardt (Luz).

Neon added of the upcoming project, "Following his festival sensation Luz, German director Tilman Singer has once again succeeded in creating an atmospheric and visually outstanding horror trip with an original plot and perfidious twists."

Cuckoo has already screened at a handful of film festivals and sits at 76% positive reviews based on 25 reviews, according to aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. Over at Bloody Disgusting, Meagan Navarro writes, "[Writer/Director Tilman Singer] boldly marches to the beat of his own drum, examining heady themes of grief, reproduction, and gendered expectations through inventive, playful horror. That Cuckoo plays it fast and loose with details and plotting means that this body horror entry will likely polarize, but lovers of weird cinema will find a lot of charm in Singer's latest."

Cuckoo is currently set to land in theaters on August 9th.

