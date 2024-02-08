Cuckoo Teaser Trailer Released

While 2024 will see new films in long-running horror franchises being released, like Alien: Romulus, A Quiet Place: Day One, and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, there are also a number of smaller projects on the horizon that genre fans have been looking forward to, such as the Hunter Schafer-starring Cuckoo. The film comes from studio Neon, which has delivered compelling genre experiences like Infinity Pool, Titane, and Possessor, confirming their legacy of boundary-pushing genre titles, with Cuckoo coming from filmmaker Tilman Singer, who previously delivered the film Luz to much acclaim from horror fans. You can check out a teaser trailer for Cuckoo below before it lands in theaters on May 3rd.

Cuckoo is described, “Reluctantly, 17-year-old Gretchen leaves her American home to live with her father, who has just moved into a resort in the German Alps with his new family. Arriving at their future residence, they are greeted by Mr. König, her father’s boss, who takes an inexplicable interest in Gretchen’s mute half-sister Alma. Something doesn’t seem right in this tranquil vacation paradise. Gretchen is plagued by strange noises and bloody visions until she discovers a shocking secret that also concerns her own family.”

Also starring in the film are Dan Stevens (The Guest), Jessica Henwick (Underwater), Marton Csókás (Freelance), Greta Fernández (Santo), and Jan Bluthardt (Luz).

Neon added, “Following his festival sensation Luz, German director Tilman Singer has once again succeeded in creating an atmospheric and visually outstanding horror trip with an original plot and perfidious twists.”

While Cuckoo could be a breakout role for Schafer in the genre space, her costar Stevens is slowly but surely building an impressive resume of oddball roles. In addition to Cuckoo, he’s starring in the upcoming Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and also the Universal Monster movie Abigail, while also having starred in genre projects like The Rental and Apostle. Arguably his most beloved genre film, though, is 2014’s The Guest from Godzilla x Kong director Adam Wingard.

With The Guest earning a larger following in its streaming releases on various platforms, Wingard and writer Simon Barrett collaborated to deliver a soundtrack to the theoretical sequel, and while the pair are also developing a sequel to Face/Off, fans still hold out hope for a possible continuation of The Guest.

Cuckoo lands in theaters on May 3rd.

